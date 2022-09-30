PEMBROKE — In a low-scoring battle Thursday in which the offensive output matched the gloomy, tropical skies, two key third-quarter plays by the UNC Pembroke defense helped the Braves maintain a lead over visiting Frostburg State.

Those plays proved pivotal as the Braves earned a 10-9 win.

“Their effort (on defense), their production today was amazing. As the game went on, I felt extremely confident that they were going to win the game for us,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “I felt so comfortable with having the defense on the field, that they were going to respond, they were going to stop Frostburg State. … Our defense played outstanding today; I couldn’t be more proud of their Code Black-ness, which means we play hard, we play fast, we play together, and they did that today.”

With UNCP (2-3, 2-2 Mountain East Conference) leading 10-7 at halftime, Frostburg State drove 66 yards on its first second-half possession all the way to the UNCP 1-yard line, but the Braves defense made a goal-line stand. UNCP’s Branden Spencer stopped Bobcats ball carrier Sean Aaron just feet short of the goal line on the final play of the series to force a turnover on downs.

Two plays later, UNCP’s JaQuan Kelly was tackled for a loss in the end zone by Delonta Butler, and the safety by the Bobcats made it a 10-9 game with 6:01 left in the third.

Frostburg State (3-2, 2-2 MEC) returned the ensuing free kick to the Braves’ 34-yard line; on the third play of the series, UNCP’s Virgil Lemons intercepted an Isaiah Lester pass, ending the Bobcats’ scoring threat in Braves territory as UNCP took over at its own 25-yard line.

UNCP’s next two possessions ended in a turnover on downs and an interception, but the defense forced a pair of Frostburg State punts. Then, after a Braves possession burned nine minutes of fourth-quarter clock before ending in a missed 36-yard field-goal attempt with 1:58 to go, UNCP got one more defensive stop — in an ultimate bend, don’t break scenario — as Frostburg State missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt as time expired. The attempt, which would have won the game for the Bobcats, was straight into a stiff tropical wind.

“What a great feeling to win, and I think our guys just really embraced this week, they embraced the process of what we’ve been through this far this season, and I couldn’t be more proud of the way they came out and responded today,” Richardson said. “They beat a very good team today. … As we were playing, I can just see and feel the spirit of our team coming together.”

Dante Bowlding paced the Braves defense with eight tackles, Evan VanMeter had seven and Isaiah Robinson had six.

After UNCP had struggled to run the ball in its previous two games, since a school-record rushing performance against West Virginia Wesleyan on Sept. 10, the Braves were able to run the ball far more effectively — and frequently — in Thursday’s contest.

The Braves ran 49 run plays against just 23 passing attempts, and outrushed the Bobcats 193-84. Zechariah Adams-Duckson rushed for 88 yards, JaQuan Kelly had 61 yards and Josh Jones had 34 yards and a rushing touchdown; Jones was also 17-of-23 passing for 110 yards.

“What helped us out was, we were able to run the ball today. I think our O-linemen, everybody up front, did a fantastic job,” Richardson said. “I think both sides of the ball up front — we know that was going to be the challenge coming into this game. Frostburg State is very physical, they take pride in that.”

The Braves’ increased use of the run game was apparent from its very first drive. UNCP drove 67 yards in 16 plays, with 57 rushing yards on the drive, to score on a 21-yard field goal by Alex Alvarado for a 3-0 lead.

Two drives later, the Braves got in the end zone. After a Frostburg State offsides penalty on a UNCP fourth down kept the drive alive, Josh Jones scored on a 10-yard run to give the Braves a 10-0 lead with 6:18 left in the half.

Frostburg State got downfield on the ensuing drive with a 50-yard pass to Cole Porter, then scored on a 6-yard shovel pass to Jordan Marcucci from Isaiah Lester, who was 14-for-26 for 156 yards on the afternoon; the touchdown made it 10-7 with 2:57 to go before intermission. The Braves were unable to score with their possession before the break.

The Braves play next week at Wheeling before returning home to face West Virginia State on Oct. 13.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.