JACKSON, Miss. — Making his potential final PGA Tour start, William McGirt is in position for a strong finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Fairmont native shot a 4-under 68 in Friday’s second round, moving to 5 under par overall and a tie for 18th, five strokes behind co-leaders Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes.

McGirt’s Friday round was kickstarted when he holed out from 97 yards for an eagle at the par-5 third hole. He then made birdie at the fourth, but bogeyed the sixth and ninth holes to turn in 1-under 35.

McGirt made back-nine birdies on the 11th, 13th and 15th holes — from six, eight and 15 feet — to finish in 3-under 33.

McGirt’s tournament began with a double bogey at the par-4 12th, his third hole of the round, on Thursday. He recovered with birdies at the 13th and 16th, with a bogey on the 14th, to shoot a 1-over 37 on his first nine holes of the event; birdies at the third and ninth holes led to a 2-under 34 coming in to shoot an opening-round 71.

McGirt will tee off in the third round at 1:25 p.m. ET, paired with Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

After losing his PGA Tour playing status at the end of the 2021-22 season, and failing to regain it during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, he has stated plans to The Robesonian to make the Sanderson Farms Championship his final Tour start. He is playing on a sponsor’s exemption in an event where he has two previous top-10 finishes, including a second-place finish in 2015.

Detry and Hughes each sit at 10 under par, leading Sepp Straka by one stroke. Mark Hubbard, Garrick Higgo and Scott Stallings are tied for fourth at eight under.

Among the players tied with McGirt for 19th are defending champion Sam Burns and Bezuidenhout, the two players in the field who participated in last week’s Presidents Cup matches in Charlotte.