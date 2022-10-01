Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament set for Oct. 6

The 38th annual Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at Pinecrest Country Club, with a rain date of Oct. 13.

The morning wave will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and the afternoon wave will play at 1:30 p.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m.

The tournament is a four-person captain’s-choice format. The entry fee is $300 for a four-person team or $75 for an individual, which includes mulligans, ladies tees, cart, refreshments, lunch and prizes.

Prizes and raffles include a $5,000 putting challenge and a 50/50 board.

Sponsorships are available for $175, $500, $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Robeson Community College Foundation.

To register, contact Carol Cummings at 910-272-3236 or [email protected]

Tournament to benefit Lumberton High basketball

The Lumberton High School Pirates basketball program will hold its second-annual fundraiser golf tournament Nov. 5 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.; dinner will be served at the completion of play. Multiple prizes will be given.

It is a four-person captain’s-choice format with a shotgun start. The entry fee is $65 per person or $260 per team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

For more information, contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Chamber of Commerce will have a Four Person Captain’s Choice Tournament on Friday, Oct. 14 with a 12 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $60 per player which includes all golf fees, lunch, and a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

James Smith and Tommy Lowry were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over J.D. McGirt and Ray Lowry. The second flight was won by Knocky Thorndyke and Bob Antone with Gary Johnson and James Howard Locklear coming in second place. Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka won the third flight followed by Jimmy Dyson and Jim Rogers. Richard Lowery, Bucky Beasley, Gene Harrison and Tommy Lowry were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Note the change of the day of the week, on Thursday.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 67, Scott Benton 67, James Cox 69, Tommy Davis 69, James Thompson 70, Eddie Williams 70, Kevin Davis 71, Joe Marks 71, Sean Morrow 71, Mack Kenney 72, Steven Pippin 72, J.T. Powers 72, Jeff Wishart 73, Mark Lassiter 73, Tim Moore 73, Jeff Broadwell 74, Billy Allen 74, Bert Thomas 74, Eddie Butler 74, Phillip Wallwork 74, Brian Haymore 74, Chris Barfield 74, Mark Madden 75, Barry Leonard 75, James Barron 75, Ricky Hamilton 75 and Gary Locklear 75.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 65, winning by three strokes over Cliff Nance and Knocky Thorndyke.

Calvin Hammonds was the closest to the hole winner.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]