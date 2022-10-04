GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pair of stellar performances that paved the way for the UNC Pembroke volleyball team to two wins last week, including double-digit kills in both outings from Vanja Przulj has landed her as the Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday.

A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Przulj started her week with 15 kills and six digs against Barton. The newcomer closed out the week with her seventh double-double of the season with 16 kills and 14 digs at Converse. The junior averaged 4.43 kills and 2.86 digs per set for the week.

Przulj currently leads the team in total points with 225.0 and service aces with 34 so far this season. She has also tallied 172 digs and 20 total blocks with 18 block assists and two solo blocks.