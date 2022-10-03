JACKSON, Miss. — As the PGA Tour career of Fairmont native William McGirt came to a likely end on Sunday, it did so with a solid performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

McGirt finished in a tie for 24th with a 9-under-par total, shooting an under-par score in each of the four tournament rounds.

McGirt told the Robesonian last month his plans to make the Sanderson Farms Championship, which he played on a sponsor’s exemption, his last Tour start after losing his full playing status at the conclusion of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season. The Robesonian attempted to confirm with McGirt that those plans remained the same before the tournament this week, but was unsuccessful.

After an opening 71 Thursday and a second-round 68 Friday, McGirt shot a bogey-free 69 in Saturday’s third round. He made birdies on holes No. 7, 9 and 15, converting twice from 16 feet and once from 13 feet.

McGirt was one over par through 10 holes of Sunday’s round, with bogey at the sixth hole and nine pars, before a 3-under-par, five-hole run got him back in red figures for the day. He two-putted for birdie at the par-5 11th, made an 18-footer for birdie at the 14th, then knocked it stiff at the 15th before converting the four-foot birdie try. McGirt missed a 23-foot par putt on the last hole to finish with bogey and a 1-under 71 for the day.

The result marked McGirt’s fifth top-25 finish in six tournament starts at the Country Club of Jackson, where he finished second in 2015.

McGirt played the PGA Tour full-time from 2011-18 and again from 2020-22, pausing for two years due to hip injuries; he earned his lone PGA Tour win at the Memorial Tournament in 2016, finished a career-high 24th in the FedExCup that season, and has earned over $11 million in tournament winnings.