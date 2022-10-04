ELIZABETHTOWN — The St. Pauls boys soccer team earned a 2-1 overtime win in Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup at East Bladen.

St. Pauls (9-5-2, 4-1 Southeastern) scored with four minutes to go in the second overtime period on a goal by Omar Canuto to take the lead.

East Bladen (5-7, 1-4 Southeastern) took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by Malcolm Bolden. St. Pauls evened the match in the second half on an Adrian Vasquez goal, and the score remained 1-1 through the end of regulation and the first overtime.

“I think we were definitely the better team,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “We had more of the possession, we’ve just got to work on finishing and our creativity.”

The Bulldogs return to the field next Monday at home against Red Springs.

Lumberton soccer beats Jack Britt again

After defeating the Buccaneers on Thursday, the Lumberton boys soccer team earned another win over Jack Britt Monday in Fayetteville, 8-1.

Lumberton (14-2, 8-0 United-8 Conference) led 5-0 at halftime. After Luis Izeta scored the Pirates’ first goal, assisted by Angel Robles less than seven minutes into the match, Hoslerson Joseph scored the team’s next four goals over the rest of the half. Robles assisted on two, Izeta on one and Brandon Rodriguez on one.

Izeta scored a goal three minutes into the second half, assisted by Alexis Lopez, and Korbyn Walton scored the Pirates’ final goal, assisted by Cayden Hammonds.

Jack Britt (6-8-1, 5-3-1 United-8) scored a goal in the second half.

“The first half may be the best we’ve played this season,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “I challenged the guys to turn up their defensive intensity. Our pressure on the ball caused them problems and spearheaded our attack.”

Lumberton plays Wednesday at South View.

Lumberton tennis sweeps doubleheader over Seventy-First

The Lumberton girls tennis team earned two victories Monday against Seventy-First, winning 8-1 and 6-0.

In the first match, Lumberton (11-2, 9-2 United-8) won all six singles matches and two of the three matches in doubles.

In singles, Lumberton’s Emily Hall beat Seventy-First’s Kaylee Ford 8-1; Alyssa Stone topped Olivia Lee 8-0; Nellie Jackson defeated Princess Ross 8-2; Logan Hickman beat Amila Bennett 8-1; Dean Whitley beat Mariyah Massey 8-0; and Shania Hunt beat Coreliz Matos 8-1.

Lumberton got doubles wins from Hall/Stone, who beat Ford/Lee 8-0; and Whitley/Hickman, who topped Ross/Massey 8-0. Seventy-First (0-12, 0-12 United-8) got its lone point from Bennett/Ronia Guyton-McRae, who beat Lumberton’s Josie Lawson/Caroline Hall 8-3.

In the second match, only singles was played and the Pirates won all six matches. Hall beat Ford 8-1; Stone defeated Lee 8-0; Jackson topped Ross 8-2; Hickman defeated Bennett 8-0; Whitley topped Matos 8-0; and Ivey Nolley won 8-2 over Shiela Beamon.

The Pirates clinched a second-place finish in the United-8 Conference and will be the league’s No. 1 playoff seed as the team ranked ahead of them, Cape Fear, is in the 3A classification.

Lumberton hosts Purnell Swett in its regular-season finale Wednesday.