LUMBERTON — Football and basketball legends from the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State will be in attendance Thursday at the 38th annual Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament, which benefits students and the mission of Robeson Community College.

Former North Carolina basketball stars Al Wood and Billy Carter, along with 1978 ACC Player of the Year Phil Ford, will be joined by N.C. State basketball’s Dereck Whittenburg, a member of the 1983 national championship team, and Wolfpack football’s Johnny Evans, as these players will be hitting the green to help raise money for scholarships, making for a star-studded event at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

“We are so excited to have such amazing athletes playing in our annual golf tournament,” stated Lisa Hunt, assistant vice president of the RCC Foundation and grants. “This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience to play in a tournament with such great legends who have done so much for our community, and we are so thankful that they will be here to highlight our fundraising efforts.”

The tournament will be held on Thursday, October 6 with two shotgun starts, the first at 8:30 a.m. and the second at 1:30 p.m. The event includes a catered lunch and a silent auction.

Whittenburg, Wood and Carter played in the tournament held last year and Ford has played in the event previously.

“We are so thankful that Phil Ford and Billy Carter will be joining Johnny Evans, Dereck Whittenburg, and Al Wood in playing in our tournament,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “This is going to be one of the best golf tournaments in the State of North Carolina.

“The golf classic is truly a ‘homecoming,’ and to have Mr. Whittenburg and Mr. Wood return again this year just shows how phenomenal our event has become….Each year our players look forward to returning, coming back and catching up with friends, and just having a great time.”

The RCC Foundation is still accepting registrations and sponsorships for the tournament. If you are interested in getting involved, please contact Carol Cummings at [email protected] or 910-272-3236.