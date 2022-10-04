ST. PAULS — Throughout the offseason and up until the current Week 7 of this high school football season, many have circled St. Pauls’ Oct. 14 game at Clinton as one that could determine the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

But another game that could potentially prove just as pivotal is on tap first.

St. Pauls hosts Midway at 7 p.m. Friday in a matchup between two teams sporting perfect conference records three weeks into league play.

“We like having our destiny in our hands, so whether Midway was 3-0 or 0-3, we’re going to prepare for them the same way, because an 0-3 team can beat you just like a 3-0 team can beat you,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “But I understand they want to continue to be undefeated in the conference as well, so we’ve got to make sure we’re preparing ourselves to do the right things to continue to be in the drivers’ seat.”

Midway (5-2, 3-0 Southeastern) has won five straight games since an 0-2 start. The Raiders are playing their third straight Robeson County opponent after a 26-0 win at Fairmont on Sept. 23 and a 59-14 home win over Red Springs last week; they began conference play with a 23-22 win over East Bladen.

The Raiders’ strength in its winning streak has been its defense. After allowing 84 total points in its first two games, Midway has averaged 11.6 points allowed through its last five games. The unit is led by junior linebackers Dustin Williams (71 tackles, five tackles for loss) and Jarrett Cooper (53 tackles).

“They’re not as experienced as that quarterback (from last year) right now, so that’s why they’re doing some things a little differently,” Setzer said. “They’ve had to change up, and that’s a mark of a good program to be able to do some things differently and change their identity. Here I’m going to continue to preach the same things; we’re going to try to impose our will offensively and defensively.”

Offensively, Trey Gregory (668 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns; 338 receiving yards, four touchdowns) is the Raiders’ leading rusher and receiver.

“That’s the thing, you can look at that and say we can shut him down, but that’s easier said than done because you go back to last year’s game. He had a great first half against us,” Setzer said. “We are cognizant to know that we’ve got to put our heels in the dirt and understand where No. 2 is at at all times. When you start doing that, though, it opens it up for other people on the field.

Cody Ammons (314 rushing yards, four touchdowns) is also key in the backfield and Jamir McRae (315 receiving yards, two touchdowns) is also having a solid season on the perimeter. He and Gregory are catching passes from two quarterbacks, as Tripp Westbrook (808 passing yards, 12 touchdowns) and Casey Culbreth (672 passing yards, two touchdowns) have each thrown over 70 passes this season.

“We hope that we can continue to keep them uncomfortable, because when you have a two-quarterback system, sometimes it’s about personnel and groupings, and that’s what it looks like they’re doing, so if we can keep them uncomfortable in their personnel and groupings, we can take advantage of it,” Setzer said.

St. Pauls (4-1, 2-0 Southeastern) is coming off an open week after beating county rivals Fairmont and Red Springs in consecutive weeks.

Bulldogs senior running back Kemarion Baldwin (1,088 rushing yards this season, 16 touchdowns) enters the game 13 rushing yards away from breaking James McDougald’s Robeson County career rushing yards record.

The Bulldogs beat the Raiders 62-39 last year on their way to a conference title; the teams met four other times as nonconference opponents in the 1980s, and St. Pauls lead the all-time series 4-1.

Gray’s Creek at Lumberton

The upstart Gray’s Creek team will visit Lumberton for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

Gray’s Creek (5-1, 2-1 United-8 Conference) has only lost to league favorite Seventy-First this season; the Bears won last week’s game against Douglas Byrd 42-8 and has also posted a win over Purnell Swett.

The rushing trio of Javon Webb (558 rushing yards, eight touchdowns), Tyler Davis (431 rushing yards, five touchdowns) and Elijah Wilson (298 rushing yards, three touchdowns) lead the Bears offense.

Lumberton (0-6, 0-3 United-8) has not scored since its Week 1 loss to Fairmont; the Pirates lost 49-0 last week against South View.

Gray’s Creek won 34-9 last year in the first football matchup between the schools.

Purnell Swett at South View

Fresh off a dominant win over Lumberton, South View plays another Robeson County opponent this week when the Tigers host Purnell Swett at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

South View (2-4, 2-1 United-8) has won consecutive games over Douglas Byrd and the Pirates after an 0-4 start. Tariq Clarida has throw for 13 touchdowns for the Tigers and Christian Rutledge and Rashad Dockery have each run for six this season.

Purnell Swett (2-4, 0-3 United-8) lost 41-8 at home against Jack Britt last week, extending its losing streak to four.

South View leads the all-time series 10-2 including a 67-6 win last season.

West Bladen at Fairmont

Two struggling teams will meet Friday at Hal S. Floyd Stadium as Fairmont welcomes West Bladen for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

West Bladen (1-5, 0-2 Southeastern) enters after a 42-0 loss to East Bladen in a game played Monday, delayed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Knights’ have been outscored 110-0 in two conference games; their lone victory came in a 23-0 decision Sept. 9 against East Columbus.

Senior Tydrick Stewart (266 rushing yards, three touchdowns) is the Knights’ feature back.

Fairmont (1-6, 0-3 Southeastern) lost 65-6 to Clinton last week and has been outscored 143-12 in three conference games.

Fairmont leads the overall series 9-8; West Bladen has won seven of the 13 meetings as conference opponents. Fairmont has won seven of the last eight meetings, but West Bladen won 14-12 last year.

Clinton at Red Springs

There are three teams undefeated in Southeastern Athletic Conference play; Red Springs will face one of them for the third straight week when Clinton visits the Red Devils at 7 p.m. Friday.

Clinton (6-1, 3-0) is in the second of a three-week stretch against Robeson County teams after beating Fairmont 65-6 last week. The Dark Horses have outscored the opposition 188-13 in three league games.

Nydarion Blackwell (680 passing yards) has thrown for eight touchdowns this season for Clinton and is one of seven Dark Horses to score a rushing touchdown, led by Josiah McLaurin (483 rushing yards, seven touchdowns; 317 receiving yards, four touchdowns), who is also the team’s leading receiver.

Red Springs (0-6, 0-2 Southeastern) lost 42-0 to St. Pauls on Sept. 23 and 59-14 at Midway last Thursday; the Red Devils have lost 12 straight games overall.

Clinton defeated Red Springs 49-0 last season and leads the all-time series 4-1.

