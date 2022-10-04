Baldwin set to break McDougald’s 47-year county rushing record

ST. PAULS — It’s been nearly 47 years since the last carry James McDougald took for Maxton High School in 1975, which came in the state championship game and left McDougald with 4,963 rushing yards.

Ever since, that has stood as the highest career rushing total in Robeson County history.

Until now.

When St. Pauls takes the field for Homecoming Friday against Midway, senior running back Kemarion Baldwin will start the night just 13 yards away from breaking McDougald’s record.

As it’s inevitable Baldwin will pass McDougald — likely to happen on St. Pauls’ first drive of Friday’s game — he’s already firmly entrenched himself in the company of McDougald, Vonta Leach, Tim Worley and other great running backs among the best in Robeson County history.

Baldwin passed Leach for second place on the county rushing list in the Bulldogs’ Sept. 23 game at Red Springs, and also passed Eric Murphy, his current offensive coordinator, for the most rushing touchdowns in St. Pauls school history.

“(It means) I’m going on the right track right now,” Baldwin said. “It’s a blessing just to be in those guys — me and their names being compared to each other. Just being in that conversation, that’s a blessing.”

“To finally be close to breaking Mr. McDougald’s record, you think about that fraternity. Those guys all had great careers,” St. Pauls head coach Mike Setzer said. “The kid is nothing but brightness. He’s repsectful to everybody; he don’t walk around like ‘look at me.’ That’s the kind of guy I like to see break those records, because I know going forward, that’s a beacon for Robeson County. He’s got that kind of name that going in the future people are going be proud to say ‘well, Kemarion Baldwin owns that record.’ Records are meant to be broken, so hopefully one day somebody breaks his record, but I hope it stands for at least as long as Mr. McDougald’s has.”

Baldwin’s near-5,000-yard total — he’ll also likely surpass that milestone during Friday’s game, becoming the 64th back in state history to do so — comes in a career shortened by both injury and the COVID-19 pandemic. Baldwin did not play a varsity snap as a freshman due to a knee injury; then, during the pandemic, he likely lost about eight games that would have been played in full seasons as the Bulldogs played regular seasons of five and eight games in the spring and fall 2021 seasons, plus a canceled game this year at Northside-Jacksonville. Friday will be Baldwin’s 27th varsity game; he has rushed for 190.4 yards per game thus far in his Bulldogs career, including a Robeson County-record 460-yard outing against Roanoke Rapids last fall, the seventh-most in a game in NCHSAA history.

“It’s like a perfect thing because a kid with his character and humbleness, that’s the kind of kid that should have this (record),” Murphy said. “He’s just such a great teammate, a senior captain, leader. Just to watch where he’s come from as a freshman, and he had to sit out his whole freshman season, and he watched me coach (Marquiese Coleman) and stuff and took all that in, and he hit the ground running and he hasn’t stopped since.”

“Anytime he has the ability to be showtime,” Setzer said. “That kid, he’s truly a juggernaut.”

Baldwin has done it with a mix of raw speed and rugged physicality, allowing him to become one of the state’s best backs despite a relatively small frame for the position at 5-foot-9.

“Vonta was a guy that was physical. I kind of see myself a little bit in that, because he’s a brute, that pounding force; I feel like I bring that too,” Baldwin said. “Coach Murph, he’s fast, he talks about it every day. I feel like I’m faster than Coach Murph, so I bring that bruiser mentality and I’ve got that speed to match with it, so I feel unstoppable at times.”

McDougald ran for 88 touchdowns — 10th most in state history — in his four-year varsity career at Maxton. He went on to a college career at Wake Forest that culminated in his induction into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame, and he remains the Demon Deacons’ all-time leader in rushing attempts and has the school’s second-most rushing touchdowns (30) and yards (3,865). His pro opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons was cut short by injury before he could play a game.

“I think it’s admirable,” McDougald said of Baldwin’s pursuit. “Every record needs to be broken, because it shows improvement and advancement for the athletes that follow you. It’s been (47) years. That’s a long time.”

McDougald has seen Baldwin play live just once, at the state championship game in May 2021, but plans to attend Friday’s game to witness the record-breaking moment and congratulate Baldwin.

“The one thing I will say to him is be proud of this, but be more proud of the guys that helped you accomplish this,” McDougald said. “If you play golf, tennis, bowling, whatever individual sport, yeah, you can pat yourself on the back; you can still pat yourself on the back (in football), but it was a team effort that made this happen for you.”

Another common thread between McDougald and Baldwin is that each played in a state championship game, as part of the last two teams from Robeson County to reach the state final. Baldwin’s Bulldogs lost the spring 2021 2AA game to Salisbury; McDougald’s Maxton team won 86-8 over North Duplin for the 1975 1A title, which still stands as a record for the largest margin in an NCHSAA state championship.

Baldwin says his state championship experience, which came in his sophomore season, has helped drive him in the two seasons since.

“My sophomore year I didn’t really respect a lot of people, but the hard work, just to get there, the sweat and tears, all the fussing, all the times I told myself I didn’t want to go, I just had to keep it in the back of my hand, this is the goal,” Baldwin said. “I’m not going to leave my teammates in battle now because I know what it takes to get there, the process, the hard work.”

Leach, who was the county’s second-leading rusher before Baldwin passed him this season, went on to play at East Carolina before a 10-year NFL career; Leach is a Super Bowl champion as part of the 2012 Baltimore Ravens, and was a three-time All-Pro fullback. Leach played varsity at South Robeson from 1998-2000.

“KB is a whole lot faster than I was,” Leach said. “He breaks tackles like I did, but he’s a whole lot faster; he’s got a second gear. A lot of times, you see his numbers you’re not going to catch him, and he’s got the ability to make somebody miss or run over a defender and just keep going.”

Leach’s girlfriend, Tara Lewis, is Baldwin’s godmother, creating a further personal connection between the two.

“Every time I see (Leach), I try to talk to him and get a little knowledge, because he’s been there, he’s been in that situation, the ups and downs of the league; he’s been in the Super Bowl,” Baldwin said. “So I try to get as much knowledge as possible.”

Baldwin passed Coleman for the St. Pauls school rushing record earlier this season; Coleman ran for 4,271 yards from 2016-19. Murphy scored 65 rushing touchdowns during his career in the mid-2000s, and after Baldwin’s 66th on Sept. 23, the two shared a long embrace on the field. Having an up-close view as Baldwin breaks school and county records after holding one himself and also coaching Coleman, who died in July 2021, is a full-circle moment for Murphy.

“Me and my running backs, we all have strong relationships, but the last two have been like sons to me. I lost one (Coleman), but me and K.B., we got so much closer after that. K.B. is really like my own child; we’re just always together. We get together, we see each other at lunch, he talks to me all day. He’s like another coach on the field. It ain’t all about football with me and K.B., we talk about life.”

As Baldwin chases history, he’s also chasing his next opportunity as he goes through the college recruiting process. He currently has interest and/or offers from several Division-I Football Bowl Subdivision programs in non-Power 5 conferences, and also some Division-I Football Championship Subdivision programs.

Each college program seeks the talents of a back who has made history throughout his high-school career — and continues to make more.

“You look at the other two top guys beyond himself have been able to go on and do great things,” Leach said. “And I think he will too.”

