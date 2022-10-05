FAIRMONT — The Fairmont girls tennis team beat Clinton 5-4 Tuesday to move into a tie for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference standings.

Fairmont is 8-1 in the Southeastern and 10-3 overall.

Both teams won three matches in singles. Fairmont’s Addison Waldo won 5-7, 6-2, 10-5; Madalynn Godwin won 6-1, 1-6, 10-7; and Skyler McNeill won 6-1, 6-1. Helen Boeshore lost 6-4, 0-6, 10-6; Shalylia Barksdale lost 7-6 (7-4), 7-5; and Jaelynn Hayes lost 6-3, 6-4.

Boeshore/Waldo earned a doubles win for the Golden Tornadoes, winning 8-0; Godwin/McNeill won 8-5. Fairmont forfeited the final doubles match.

Fairmont finishes its conference slate Thursday at West Bladen.

Lady Rams swept at South View

The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost 3-0 to South View on Tuesday.

South View (15-1, 10-1 United-8) won the sets 25-22, 25-12, 25-9.

Yazmine Lucas and Kayloni Eddings each had five kills and one block for Purnell Swett (6-13, 2-9 United-8).

The Lady Rams host Seventy-First for senior night on Thursday. `

In other local volleyball action, Lumberton was swept against Gray’s Creek, losing the three sets 25-15, 25-22, 25-14.