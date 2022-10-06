Purnell Swett’s Nyla Mitchell dives for the ball in front of doubles partner Natalie Evington during Wednesday’s match at Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — As the Lumberton girls tennis program honored its seniors on senior night at the Pirates’ regular-season finale Wednesday, it was those seniors who made the difference in a 6-3 win over Purnell Swett.

All four seniors won a match in singles or doubles, while Emily Hall was part of two close, pivotal victories at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.

“Our seniors stepped up tonight,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “Purnell Swett came in and really played a heck of a match. The girls came in and really stepped up their game. … Anytime its senior night it’s a special time for them, and for us to end up playing against your rival, stuff like that — anytime us and Swett get together in anything it’s going to be a hard-fought battle.”

Lumberton (12-2, 10-2 United-8 Conference) led 3-2 with one singles match remaining on the court, Hall’s match against the Rams’ Raven Cummings. Hall won the first set 6-3, then pulled out a tight second set win, 7-5. The victory gave Lumberton a 4-2 lead entering doubles, avoiding a 3-3 tie.

“(That was) very important,” Hall said. “I think that if I hadn’t have won, we probably wouldn’t have won the match. And it’s my senior night — I definitely didn’t want to lose on my senior night.”

“She’s worked hard to be where she’s at,” Register said. “During the offseason she plays, she practices all the time; she works hard for us at practice and is a good leader for us. She really had to dig deep tonight.”

After Purnell Swett’s Nyla Mitchell/Natalie Evington beat Lumberton’s Logan Hickman and Dean Whitley 8-5 in the first doubles match to finish, Lumberton came from behind in both remaining doubles matches to seal the overall match win.

Hall and doubles partner Alyssa Stone trailed 6-5 to Cummings and Jori Jones before winning the last three points to win 8-6 and clinch the overall match.

“I feel like we may have taken it for granted a little bit because the last time we played them we won 8-0,” Stone said. “We got behind and we talked a little bit.”

Pirates seniors Nellie Jackson and Ivey Nolley beat Isabel Garcia/Lauren Brooks 8-6 in the final match after a back-and-forth affair.

“That’s all you can hope for. A typical Lumberton-Purnell Swett matchup; throw out the records,” Purnell Swett coach David Leek said. “Lumberton’s had a great season. I’m just so proud of our girls because we competed, and that’s what we’ve talked about all year long; just compete and don’t worry about the end result. Tonight we got both of those. We came down to the final matches, where every shot mattered, every point mattered. It’s a great night for Robeson County tennis.”

Lumberton acquired its 3-2 lead in singles with wins from Stone, who beat Jones 6-1, 6-1; senior Whitley, who defeated Amaya Bullard 6-0, 6-0; and Shania Hunt, who topped Lyndzie Locklear 6-0, 6-0. Purnell Swett got singles wins from Mitchell, who won 6-2, 6-2 over Jackson, and Evington, who beat Hickman 6-3, 6-4.

Lumberton had previously clinched a second-place United-8 finish behind Cape Fear, and will be the league’s top 4A team for state playoff seeding purposes since Cape Fear is in 3A. The Pirates, ranked 19th in the state in 4A, haven’t made the state playoffs since 2015, and haven’t hosted a playoff match in at least three decades, Register said.

“I’ve just got a good group of girls,” Register said. “All 10 of my girls are good girls, they do the job out here on the court and in the classroom. They practice hard, they’ve been coachable, and we’ve had a really good season to this point.”

“We always try to stay consistent.” Stone said. “Not getting down on ourselves in the middle of the match, always talking up our teammates really keeps us in the game.”

The United-8 Conference tournament will be held next week, with the tournament split into the league’s 3A and 4A factions. Purnell Swett (5-8, 5-7 United-8) will also enter the tournament with confidence after playing a tightly-contested match against the Pirates, Leek said.

“We’re looking at them as the team to beat (in 4A), so a lot of confidence going in,” Leek said. “Right now a goal would be to finish in the top three in singles or doubles individually to make regionals.”

