While there are five high schools that play football in Robeson County, it’s relatively rare to have a five-game Friday, with teams playing each other, bye weeks and games occasionally being played on other days for various reasons.

But Friday night, for the first time this season, there will be five different kickoffs at five different locations involving the county’s five programs.

While they’re the most hectic nights for someone in my position, they’re also some of the most fun as there’s plenty of action to go around; even as I can only be in attendance for one, there’s always a flurry of scores from around the area to keep up with as well.

Here’s my weekly predictions on what that action could entail.

Last week: 4-0

This season: 22-4

Midway at St. Pauls

Midway is a surprise contender and enters this game as one of three teams undefeated in Southeastern Athletic Conference play, and faces one of the other in what should be a fun atmosphere at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium. St. Pauls is hosting homecoming, and its senior running back Kemarion Baldwin is just 13 yards away from the Robeson County career rushing yards record.

The Raiders’ five-game winning streak has come with its defense, and that unit could keep St. Pauls below the output of its last three outings, with 42 points or more in each. But the Bulldogs’ defense is as good, if not better — and while the Raiders have great playmakers including the do-it-all Trey Gregory, the Bulldogs’ playmakers will be the ones who make the difference.

This should be a good, competitive high school football game, but St. Pauls should win.

St. Pauls 30, Midway 16

Gray’s Creek at Lumberton

A couple of years ago, these programs weren’t all that far apart. But with the turnaround engineered by Jon Sherman at Gray’s Creek, the Bears enter this game at 5-1.

Gray’s Creek has held the opposition to 13 points or less in four of six games this season; Lumberton hasn’t scored since Week 1. That could be a rough combination for the Pirates as the teams meet at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

This game isn’t likely to be competitive unless both teams play in a way they have yet to do this season.

Gray’s Creek 35, Lumberton 7

Purnell Swett at South View

Purnell Swett started the season with two wins, and has lost four straight; South View started with four losses, and has won two straight. For the Rams, that’s still an improvement from the last couple of years — although they’re getting eager to get back in the winner’s circle — while the Tigers have been a top-tier program in recent seasons before finding themselves trying to recover from this year’s rough start.

While the Tigers’ two wins are over Douglas Byrd and Lumberton, who have combined for one total win, the lopsided outcomes are still a sign that South View has found itself after its early struggles. Purnell Swett’s loss against Jack Britt, meanwhile, left some question marks in every phase.

The Rams should hang around, but South View will ultimately make the plays to win.

South View 28, Purnell Swett 14

West Bladen at Fairmont

As much as Fairmont has struggled since its season-opening win at Lumberton, this week it meets an opponent who has been struggling even more. West Bladen does have one win, a 23-0 victory over East Columbus, but has suffered lopsided losses in its other five games, including a combined 110-0 margin in two conference defeats. The Knights are also playing on a short week after facing East Bladen on Monday night.

This is Fairmont’s chance, after facing the top three teams in the Southeastern Athletic Conference in its first three league games, to produce a better result as it faces less difficult competition. Coach Lonnie Cox has been working to get the ball to his playmakers more on the outside, and they’ll make some plays against the Knights defense to earn the victory.

Fairmont 28, West Bladen 12

Clinton at Red Springs

These programs are simply in two different places entering Friday’s game; Clinton is at 6-1 with the only loss coming to the reigning East Region champions, Wallace-Rose Hill, and three conference wins by a combined 188-13 margin, while Red Springs has lost 12 straight games, with the last two by a combined 87 points.

It hasn’t helped Red Springs that it’s faced the top three Southeastern teams in consecutive weeks; the silver lining is that maybe taking those lumps can help through the rest of the conference schedule, but that won’t be seen until after Friday.

Clinton 46, Red Springs 8

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.