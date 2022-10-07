Former University of North Carolina and North Carolina State basketball and football stars participated in Thursday’s Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Among those pictured are N.C. State basketball’s Dereck Whittenburg, third from left; N.C. State football’s Johnny Evans, fourth from left; and North Carolina basketball’s Phil Ford, fifth from left, Billy Carter, fifth from left, and Al Wood, third from left, along with Robeson Community College and tournament officials. The tournament raised tens of thousands of dollars for the RCC Foundation.

Former North Carolina State basketball star Dereck Whittenburg hits a drive, as former University of North Carolina basketball stars Billy Carter, left, and Phil Ford, second from right, look on, on the the third hole during the Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. The tournament raised tens of thousands of dollars for the RCC Foundation.

