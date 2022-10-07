PEMBROKE — After winning the first two sets over Seventy-First Thursday, the Purnell Swett volleyball team lost a lopsided third set. But the Rams answered in the fourth set to earn a 3-1 senior night win over the Falcons.

“I think senior night always has a lot of emotion; you want to succeed, you want to walk away with a W on the last game on your home floor,” Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese said. “I think sometimes the pressure to want to do something kind of got them, but when they talked and when the bench talked, they looked completely different from when they were silent, and they played well and put the ball down.”

Seventy-First (2-17, 1-11 United-8 Conference) won the third set 25-16 after taking a 12-4 lead and leading by no less than six points the rest of the way. Purnell Swett (7-13, 3-9 United-8) responded in the fourth set, using an 11-1 run to take an 18-7 lead. The Falcons pulled to within a point, at 23-22, with a 9-3 run before the Rams scored two out of the next three points to win the set 25-23 and clinch the match.

“We came back with a win,” senior Georgia Locklear said. “We worked really hard, the whole season we’ve been practicing, and this senior night we said we would put everything on the court because we were so happy to be with each other, and we’re sad to lose each other in just a little bit of time, so we just put everything on it.”

Locklear had 11 kills, 10 blocks and four aces — and many of them, in each category, came at big points in the match.

“I’ve been really working on it, because I ain’t always been that good, but I wanted to get better for my team,” Locklear said. “I practiced as hard as I could, and when I got down on myself after hitting them in the net, I just came back and tried to hit it as hard as I could, because they were blocking me a little bit and I just tried to get around it, and get a kill for my team.”

Purnell Swett won the first set 25-15; a 13-13 tie turned to the Rams with a 9-1 run for a 22-14 lead.

In the second set, after Seventy-First took an 8-5 lead, Purnell Swett tied the set four times. The first three, Seventy-First scored to retake the lead; the Rams finally took the lead on the fourth try, at 19-17, before the Falcons scored three straight for a 20-19 advantage, then Purnell Swett scored six of the next eight points to win the set 25-22.

“I think it shows a lot of heart to keep fighting,” Deese said. “In years past when things got tight, we kind of said ‘OK, never mind, you can have it.’ But they fought hard the entire time. It helped that Seventy-First missed a lot of serves, so anytime they momentum was sort of starting to shift, they’d miss a serve and it’d give us a little more momentum back, and that’s always helpful in a situation where the game’s as tight as it was, and then they pushed through and finished.”

Katelynn Oxendine had seven kills, seven blocks and seven digs for the Rams; Anyssia Mains had eight kills and five blocks; Anileigh Locklear had 20 assists and eight digs; and Bella Finelli had 35 digs.

Purnell Swett has two away matches next week, Tuesday at Douglas Byrd and Thursday at Lumberton, before the United-8 Conference Tournament in the following week. With the Rams at 41st in the RPI rankings for the 4A East Region, and 32 playoff spots available, they will likely need to win the conference tournament to earn a state-playoff berth.

“It’s a dig-or-die situation,” Deese said. “You go into it knowing that you’ve got to leave it all on the floor every play, every serve, every hit. You just go in it with the energy to succeed. Everybody we’ve played, we’ve had good runs even if it wasn’t the outcome we wanted. Anything’s possible in the game of volleyball and as long as they believe they can do it, I think they can do it.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.