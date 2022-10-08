FAIRMONT — The Fairmont football team earned its first Southeastern Athletic Conference win of the season, snapping a six-game losing streak overall, with an 18-0 win Friday over West Bladen.

“It feels like it’s been 100 years since we beat Lumberton in Week 1, but I’m proud of our kids and our staff for being resilient and it felt good to get the monkey off our backs tonight,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said.

Fairmont (2-6, 1-3 Southeastern) held West Bladen (1-6, 0-3 Southeastern) to less than 50 yards of total offense, as the Golden Tornadoes defense had two safeties, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. Tyrek Thompson had two interceptions and Jamir Jones had one.

“I thought that (defensive coordinator Eric) Gould had a really good game plan for this week and it was good to see that our turnover circuit that we always work on in practice, it really came to fruition tonight,” Cox said. “We were able to capitalize.”

Gabriel Washington threw two touchdown passes, one to Demarcus Grissett and one to Travelius Leach, who had over 100 yards receiving. Fairmont led 8-0 with a second-quarter touchdown, then had both its safeties and its second touchdown come in the fourth.

Fairmont, who has won eight of its last nine against West Bladen, plays at East Bladen next week.

“The goal is to go 1-0 every week for the next two (games),” Cox said. “We look at East Bladen as our playoff game; we’ve got to win that game to keep our season alive. The only way to get RPI in our favor (for playoff consideration) is to win football games.”

Gray’s Creek defeats Lumberton

The Lumberton football team put points on the board for the first time since Week 1 Friday in a 35-7 home loss to Gray’s Creek.

Lumberton (0-7, 0-4 United-8) scored on a 2-yard fourth-down touchdown run by Michael Pitts midway through the third quarter, and trailed 14-7.

Gray’s Creek (6-1, 3-1 United-8) then scored on the ensuing drive, and after a Lumberton turnover the Bears quickly scored again.

“Right when we went to 14-7 … busted coverage, they scored on fourth down,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “We muffed the kick return, put the ball in their hands, that was a critical turnover. That was pretty much the hard blow for us; we’re in the ballgame, tight game, then a critical turnover and they get the ball in great field position.”

Gray’s Creek led 14-0 at halftime.

Lumberton will travel to Douglas Byrd next week.

“We had a lot of guys out with injury tonight, pivotal pieces, and we plugged in guys and guys stepped up,” Deese said. “I was proud of our effort; I saw fire, I saw passion. It was definitely a step in the right direction and we’ll continue to build on that.”

South View rolls over Purnell Swett

The Purnell Swett football team lost 61-17 in Friday’s United-8 Conference matchup at South View.

South View (3-4, 3-1 United-8) ran back the opening kickoff, and the Tigers never looked back, taking a 27-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 40-13 lead at halftime.

“I really thought on offense we didn’t play horrible,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “On defense, they were big play after big play in the passing game; they’re one of the few teams that threw the ball a lot against us and I didn’t think that was going to be how they attacked us. We had guys in good position, they had guys that made plays.

“Just a lot of different things that have to be cleaned up; we’ve just got to play better.”

Purnell Swett (2-5, 0-4 United-8) scored touchdowns on a quarterback sneak by Raymond Cummings and a 15-yard pass from Cummings to Marcus Lowry. The Rams had two safeties in the second half.

Purnell Swett plays next week at Seventy-First.

Clinton routs Red Springs

The Red Springs football team lost 53-14 at home against Clinton Friday.

Clinton (7-1, 4-0 Southeastern) led 13-8 after the first quarter; Red Springs (0-7, 0-3 Southeastern) scored on a 30-yard pass from Jamey Tedder to Carnelius Manning and Tedder ran in the conversion. The Dark Horses led 40-8 at halftime after 27 second-quarter points.

“They’re a really good ball team,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “We played well; we sat a lot of guys (with injury). All in all, the kids played until the end. We make a few plays and it could’ve been different, but it was still a pretty good showing.”

Trailing 53-8, Red Springs got a fourth-quarter touchdown on a 2-yard run by Jaydon Hammonds.

The Red Devils, who have now lost 13 straight games, travel to West Bladen next week with the toughest part of their conference schedule — playing the top three teams in the league consecutively over the last three weeks — now behind them.

“That’s exactly what my speech was after the game; there’s probably three playoff teams in this conference and we’ve already played all three. We’re over the hump; the next three games, we can finish .500 in the conference and build off of that.”