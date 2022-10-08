Baldwin passes McDougald, McBryde has breakout night in St. Pauls win

Robeson County’s top three all-time leading rushers pose for a photograph after Kemarion Baldwin, center, broke the county record of James McDougald, left. Baldwin passed Vonta Leach for second place in Robeson County history on Sept. 23 at Red Springs.

Midway’s Cody Ammons (9) runs the ball as St. Pauls’ Jamarcus Smith (17) tries to run him down during Friday’s game at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

St. Pauls quarterback Theophilus Setzer hands the ball off to Kemarion Baldwin for the carry on which Baldwin passed James McDougald’s Robeson County career rushing yards record.

James McDougald, center, presents St. Pauls running back Kemarion Baldwin with the football Baldwin used to pass McDougald’s Robeson County career rushing yards record during Friday’s game against Midway at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

ST. PAULS — On a night that James McDougald was present at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium to pass the torch to St. Pauls running back Kemarion Baldwin as the senior broke McDougald’s county rushing record, another torch began to be passed from Baldwin to his successor as the Bulldogs’ backfield stalwart.

Once the fanfare of the record — set on the game’s first drive — died down, freshman Yoshua McBryde was as impactful as Baldwin in the Bulldogs’ 51-22 win over Midway.

Baldwin rushed for 278 yards and five touchdowns, while McBryde rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 86 yards with a score and intercepted a Raiders pass.

“That’s what it’s all about, records are meant to be broken,” Baldwin said. “When (McBryde) fumbled, he dropped his head and I told him, hey, next play. He’s got to learn quick, he’s a freshman on varsity and they’re going to take cheap shots on him. We’ve been having that one-two punch; I was just waiting for it to come open.”

Trailing 7-0 after Midway’s Trey Gregory found Casey Culbreth for a trick-play touchdown pass on the Raiders’ first drive, Baldwin took just two carries to pass McDougald’s career rushing total of 4,963 yards. The game was stopped momentarily and McDougald, the former Maxton back who held the record since 1975, ceremonially presented the football to Baldwin.

“It hit me when I was taking the picture (with McDougald), it really hit me inside,” Baldwin said. “It’s a blessing. I’m just glad that it’s an accomplishment, it’s really a big blessing. But hopefully, which I know it’s going to happen, my boy (McBryde) right here is going to break it.”

“I hadn’t ever been able to meet Mr. McDougald, after I’ve heard so much about him, so I was a fan tonight,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “The good ones are about passing the torch, and they recognize it, and hopefully 47 years from now K.B. will be coming back and hugging on a kid and giving him the ball.”

Baldwin actually lost yardage on his next rushing attempt, briefly falling back into a tie with McDougald; he claimed the record for good with a 5-yard touchdown pass which tied the score at 7-7 with 7:11 left in the first quarter.

It was a night full of milestones for Baldwin; in addition to the county rushing record, he became the 64th player in state history to surpass 5,000 rushing yards, finishing with 5,229, and was also named St. Pauls’ homecoming king.

Two drives later, Baldwin scored on a 30-yard run for a 14-7 Bulldogs lead in the final moments of the first period.

“Sometimes his 5-yard runs are tremendously awesome,” Mike Setzer said. “I’ve seen some stiff arms out of him that we haven’t seen in a little bit, and we’ve seen some spinning and some running over. The guy is just versatile; he can run you over and he can run away from you.”

After the first of two interceptions by St. Pauls’ Jayden Barnhill, St. Pauls (5-1, 3-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) couldn’t convert the turnover into points, with a turnover on downs. After Midway punted, St. Pauls drove 90 yards in nine plays, ending in a 48-yard touchdown pass to McBryde from Theophilus Setzer when McBryde caught the ball when it was deflected into the air off a Midway defender’s hands. The score gave St. Pauls a 20-7 lead; the extra-point kick was missed.

“He hit it up, I kept my eyes on the ball and watched it go into my hands, and then I took off,” McBryde said. “I was expecting for him to hit the ball too.”

Midway (5-3, 3-1 Southeastern) answered on the next play from scrimmage with a 68-yard pass from Tripp Westbrook to Josh Lupo, making it 20-14 with 1:19 left before halftime; the Bulldogs got the points back quickly, scoring on a 4-yard Baldwin run with 19 seconds on the clock. Chris Bryant intercepted a pass with four seconds left as the Raiders tried to score before halftime.

McBryde scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns on St. Pauls’ first second-half drive, a 10-yard run to go up 32-14; the two-point try failed.

“I’m under (Baldwin); you’ve got other teams thinking he’s the only athlete,” McBryde said. “I proved them wrong tonight. We came out here and did what we’ve supposed to do.”

“The last couple games he’s had some big games,” Mike Setzer said. “As far as moving the kid up, I think he’s starting to step into his role; he’s so young, but he’s starting to take on the challenge pretty good. We’re excited to always tell our kids the future here is really bright.”

After Midway punted, Baldwin took just one play to score, on a 42-yard dash; the two-point try once again failed, but St. Pauls led 38-14 with 4:40 to go in the third. Barnhill’s second interception came on the second play of the ensuing Midway drive, but the Raiders got the ball back on a fumble and then scored on a 25-yard Gregory run on the first play of the fourth quarter; Gregory ran in the conversion to make it a 38-22 game.

Baldwin’s fifth touchdown on the night came on a 26-yard run just over a minute later, and the extra-point was no good; St. Pauls led 44-22.

On the 12th play of the next Midway drive, McBryde got his interception at the goal line — erasing any doubt that was left in the game’s outcome — and returned it to midfield.

“Here in this program our guys have got to be able to go more than one way, they’ve got to be able to do a lot of different things,” Mike Setzer said. “That’s what’s supposed to happen. When we get a guy like that to answer the call, we get excited.”

McBryde then scored on a 5-yard run with 2:43 to go, after which the extra-point kick established St. Pauls’ final 51-22 margin.

St. Pauls rushed for 349 yards and had 516 yards of total offense on the night; Theophilus Setzer threw for 167 yards on nine completions.

Westbrook threw for 197 yards for Midway. Gregory ran for 106 yards while he and Jamir McRae both caught four passes for 45 yards, and Lupo had two catches for 86 yards.

“Midway’s not hapless. They’ve got some good things, some good attributes,” Mike Setzer said. “I thought they did a good job of coaching up and doing what they had to do; they were able to do some things they wanted to do. Typically we take people out of their comfort zone, but hats off to their staff, they continued to believe in what they were doing and they stuck to what they were doing.”

After St. Pauls earned its fifth win in six all-time meetings against Midway, the Bulldogs now turn to next week’s game at Clinton, a showdown that will likely determine the Southeastern Athletic Conference title.

“That’s about to be a grown-man game,” Baldwin said. “We’re about to impose our will, because Clinton’s the favorite to win, supposedly, but me, truly, I’ve got all faith in this team.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.