CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jeff Fipps, former athletic director at both St. Pauls High School and the Public Schools of Robeson County, died Monday after battling cancer. He was 54.

West Ashley High School in Charleston, South Carolina, where Fipps was currently serving as athletic director before his death, announced his passing in a statement Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform the Wildcat community that our close friend, colleague and athletic director, Jeff Fipps, passed away after a long battle with cancer,” the statement said. “Coach Fipps was a beloved member of our faculty, a storng advocate for our student-athletes, and a close friend to many. His presence will be sorely missed.”

Fipps became PSRC’s athletic director in 2015 after previously serving as St. Pauls’ athletic director and working as a coach in Robeson County for about 25 years, coaching football, softball, basketball and track. He was a 1991 graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“Jeff was a great guy; really athletic-minded,” said Jerome Hunt, who replaced Fipps as PSRC’s athletic director in 2018 and was Purnell Swett athletic director during Fipps’ county tenure. “(He was) real knowledgeable, and always had not just the student-athletes, but the students period, always had their best interests at heart. He was always willing to do whatever he could to help you out; when he was county AD he always did what he could to make your job at the high school easier.”

Fipps left PSRC to become athletic director at Topsail High School in Hampstead in 2018; he became athletic director at West Ashley in 2020.

Before becoming St. Pauls athletic director, he coached at Lumberton Junior High and Lumberton Senior High.

“He was a good dude, man,” said St. Pauls High School Principal Jason Suggs, who worked with Fipps at Lumberton Junior and Lumberton Senior and preceded him as county athletic director. “He always had the kids at heart; he put the kids first. He was a good guy, a good co-worker, and a friend. … He was knowledgeable, student-centered.”

Among Fipps’ accomplishments as county athletic director were the initial plans for the Red Springs High School Athletic Complex, which is currently nearing completion.

“The original plans, Jeff’s prints are on those original plans,” Hunt said. “About everything you see out there was Jeff’s idea, and Chris Howell, the former athletic director at Red Springs, a lot of the stuff you see out there now was kind of their idea.”

Fipps often shared ideas with other coaches and athletic directors around the county, Hunt said, looking to find the best one.

“If he had an idea, he’d bounce it off of me; if I had an idea I’d bounce it off of him,” Hunt said. “There were sometimes that he was honest enough to say ‘hey, I don’t think that’ll work,’ and there were times I was honest enough with him to say ‘hey, I don’t think that’ll work either.’ That’s just the kind of relationship that Jeff had, not only with me, but Jeff had that kind of relationship with coaches all throughout Robeson County.”

As county athletic director, a job which includes supervision of PSRC’s drivers education programs, Fipps also did an “outstanding job” was was “always respectful” in that role.

Plans for a memorial service are forthcoming.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.