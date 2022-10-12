ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls volleyball team earned a 3-1 win over Clinton in its home finale Tuesday.

Clinton (14-6, 8-3 Southeastern Athletic Conference) won the first set 25-22; St. Pauls (6-14, 6-4 Southeastern) won the next three sets 25-18, 25-23 and 25-7 to win the match.

St. Pauls’ Katherin Lowery had eight kills, three aces, 13 assists and eight digs; Jada McKinnon had seven kills and three digs; Cierra Jones had six aces, 12 service points, four kills, nine assists and seven digs; Keniah Baldwin had 19 digs, Alexis Carter had nine and Jaiden Morrisey has six; and Brazlyn Kinlaw had three kills and three digs.

St. Pauls travels to West Bladen Thursday.

Purnell Swett tops Douglas Byrd

The Purnell Swett volleyball team won 3-1 at Douglas Byrd Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (8-13, 4-9 United-8 Conference) won the first set 25-19; Douglas Byrd (1-13, 0-12 United-8) won the second 25-20. The Rams won both the third and fourth sets 25-17 to win the match.

Farron Chavis had five aces, 14 service points, three kills and 10 digs for the Rams and Georgia Locklear had 10 kills.

The Rams finish their regular season Thursday at Lumberton.