LUMBERTON — The Purnell Swett team of Nyla Mitchell and Natalie Evington won the United-8 Conference’s 4A championship for tennis doubles Wednesday in the tournament held at Lumberton.

Mitchell/Evington beat Lumberton’s Emily Hall/Alyssa Stone 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match. The Rams duo reached the final after a comeback win in the semifinal match, beating Jack Britt’s Kelly Chay/Riley Nazario 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, and beat Gray’s Creek’s Aslynn Lupton/Emily Delgado in the quarterfinals.

Hall/Stone advanced to the tournament final with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Purnell Swett’s Raven Cummings/Jori Jones in the semifinals. Hall/Stone beat Jack Britt’s Aadiya Dasgupta/Lauren Nazario 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Cummings/Jones beat Gray’s Creek’s Ellis/Slade 6-4, 6-3 in that round.

Chay/Riley Nazario beat Cummings/Jones 6-3, 6-0 in the third-place match. The top three teams advance to the regional tournament.

Lumberton’s Logan Hickman/Dean Whitley lost 6-4, 6-2 to Chay/Riley Nazario in the quarterfinals.

In singles play, Lumberton’s Nellie Jackson finished second and the Pirates’ Shania Hunt took third, with both advancing to the regional tournament.

Jackson lost 6-0, 6-0 to Gray’s Creek’s Kaylee Ledford in the championship match after beating Gray’s Creek’s Jacqueline Hinkle 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals and Jack Britt’s Ava Bartlinski 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Hunt won the third-place match 6-4, 7-5 over Hinkle after falling 6-0, 6-0 to Ledford in the semifinals; Hunt defeated South View’s Sarela Buttrum 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Purnell Swett’s Amaya Bullard lost 8-1 to Jack Britt’s Ene Audu in a play-in match.

The 4A Mideast Regional will be played Oct. 21 in Pinehurst.

Waldo takes Southeastern singles title

Fairmont’s Addison Waldo won the Southeastern Athletic Conference singles championship, winning an all-Golden Tornadoes final at the league’s tournament Wednesday by beating Helen Boeshore.

Clinton’s Kensley Puryear finished third, St. Pauls’ Camille Kinard was fourth and St. Pauls’ Lizeth Martinez took fifth. The top-five finishers advanced to the regional tournament.

In doubles, Fairmont’s Madalynn Godwin/Skyler McNeil finished second and St. Pauls’ Zuri Cantor/Danna Soriano took fourth.

Godwin/McNeil lost to West Bladen’s Kaden Thurman/Lainey Autry in the tournament final. Clinton’s Ainsley Parker/Lensley Cabral beat Cantor/Soriano in the third-place match, and Clinton’s Bridget Castillo/Emily Edgerton finished fifth.

The 2A Mideast Regional will begin Oct. 21 in Ocean Isle Beach.

Lumberton routs Douglas Byrd on the pitch

Lumberton’s perfect run through the United-8 Conference in boys soccer continued Wednesday when the Pirates won 9-0 against Douglas Byrd.

The game was ended by rule at halftime due to the lopsided margin.

Angel Robles, Hoslerson Joseph and Luis Izeta each scored two goals for Lumberton (17-2, 12-0 United-8); Luis Gomez, Oswaldo Flores and Cayden Hammonds each scored one goal. Robles had two assists and Korbyn Walton had one.

Douglas Byrd is 0-13 overall and 0-12 in United-8 play.

The Pirates play a nonconference game Thursday at Southern Wayne.