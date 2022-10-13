LUMBERTON — The Lumberton volleyball team won 3-1 in Thursday’s regular-season finale and rivalry game against Purnell Swett.

Lumberton (9-10, 4-9 United-8 Conference) won the first set 32-30; Purnell Swett (8-14, 4-10 United-8) won the second set 25-18. The Pirates took the third set 25-19 and the fourth 25-22 to win the match.

Aydan Bullard had two aces and six kills for Lumberton, Keelee Pittman had two aces and seven digs, Alona Hanna had five kills, La’Kayia Hunt had six blocks, Annabelle Horrigan had five blocks, Nyiah Walker had 10 assists and 12 digs and Kaylee Lancaster had eight digs.

Both teams will play in the United-8 Conference Tournament next week, with Lumberton as the fifth seed and Purnell Swett as the sixth seed.

St. Pauls volleyball defeats West Bladen

The St. Pauls volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over West Bladen in Southeastern Athletic Conference play Thursday.

St. Pauls (7-14, 7-4 Southeastern) beat West Bladen (5-13, 3-8 Southeastern) 25-19 in the first set, 25-20 in the second and 25-16 in the third.

Katherin Lowery had three aces, four kills, nine assists and 13 digs for the Bulldogs; Jada McKinnon had four aces, five kills, four blocks and four digs; Cierra Jones had three aces, 11 assists and three digs; KeMyah Baldwin had two aces, three kills and 10 digs; Keniah Baldwin had nine digs; Brazlyn Kinlaw had two kills and five digs; Alexis Carter had five digs; and Shayla Gerald had four kills.

St. Pauls plays Tuesday at East Bladen to complete its regular season.

Fairmont tennis falls to Clinton in conference title match

In a match to break a tie for the Southeastern Athletic Conference girls tennis championship, Fairmont lost a 5-4 nailbiter Thursday against Clinton.

The Golden Tornadoes and Dark Horses split the singles matches, winning three each. Addison Waldo won 6-0, 6-0 for Fairmont; Helen Boeshore won 6-2, 6-3; and Skyler McNeill won 6-3, 6-0. Madalynn Godwin lost 6-4, 7-6 (10-8); Shalylia Barksdale lost 6-7 (7-3), 7-5, 10-6; and Jaelynn Hayes lost 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Godwin/McNeill earned an 8-2 win; Clinton’s doubles teams earned wins over Waldo/Boeshore, 8-0, and Barksdale/Hayes, 8-3.

The Golden Tornadoes now await their seeding and pairing for the 2A dual team state tournament starting next week.

Lumberton soccer tops Southern Wayne

The Lumberton boys soccer team won 3-1 over Southern Wayne in nonconference play at home Thursday.

All goals by both teams were in the first half. Lumberton (18-2) got two goals from Hoslerson Joseph, the Pirates’ first and third goal, 12 minutes into the match and with 11 minutes left in the half, and one goal from Angel Robles, about halfway between the two Joseph goals. Robles and Emilio Carrera assisted on Joseph’s goals, while Robles’ goal was unassisted.

“We had a number of chances to put it away in the second half but just couldn’t convert,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “It was a great defensive job on our part, as we limited their scoring chances to just a couple. In the midfield we dictated the match throughout and were in control of the majority of the match.”

Lumberton plays Monday at Seventy-First.

Southern Wayne is 7-7-4.