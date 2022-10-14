CHAPEL HILL — After its surprise run all the way to the national championship game last season, and with most of the team back for another campaign, the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team is expected to be one of the nation’s best teams this winter.

“On paper,” Al Wood is quick to point out.

Wood and Phil Ford, both Tar Heel legends of yesteryear, discussed the Tar Heels’ upcoming season with The Robesonian during an appearance at the Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton on Oct. 6. Both are optimistic about the Tar Heels’ chances in the upcoming season.

“I think at the beginning of the year there’s probably 17, 18 teams that can win a national title, and I think North Carolina will be one of those teams,” said Ford, who was 1978 ACC Player of the Year, 1975 ACC Tournament MVP and played seven seasons in the NBA. “It’s just, winning a national championship is hard. One game in, one game out. I’m looking forward to seeing them. They’re all year older, and I’m looking forward to it. They have great coaches, great guys and great players; it should be a great year.”

The Tar Heels’ run to the NCAA Tournament final, which it lost 72-69 to Kansas, came as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would have matched the lowest-seeded team to win the national championship. It included a memorable 81-77 win over Duke in the Final Four, the first NCAA Tournament meeting between the storied programs and archrivals, which ended the career of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Four starters — guards Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, wing Leaky Black and post Armando Bacot — will return this season, with wing Brady Manek as the lone departure in the starting lineup.

“Replacing Brady is going to be a little tougher than people think,” said Wood, a 1981 All-American who played six NBA seasons. “He did so many things for the team, mainly stretching the floor and opening up the lane for the guys to do their thing, so we’ll have to wait and see. I know they got a (Northwestern transfer Pete) Nance to replace him, but we’ve still got to wait and see how that’s going to pan out, because he was a phenomenal 3-point shooter, and I think that goes unrecognized just how that 3-point shooting opened up the floor for everybody. He won some big games for us, so I think we’ll have to wait and see.”

UNC’s March run came in the program’s first season under coach Hubert Davis, who replaced Roy Williams when the longtime Tar Heels coach upon his retirement in April 2021.

“I don’t think he gets enough credit for the job he did with that team last year,” Ford said. “When they were struggling, he knew when to get on them, and he knew when to love them, and he never lost confidence in them. I’m sure that had a lot to do with how we played at the end of the season. He just did a phenomenal job last year, that I’m not sure a whole lot of veterans could have done.”

“You know how it is, you win and everybody loves you, you lose and they pull a U-Haul truck in your yard,” Wood said. “As long as he keeps winning he’ll be fine.”

Davis’ first 18 months at the helm have been during a challenging period for any college coach, leading the program through the continued impacts of COVID-19, the expanded use of the transfer portal nationwide, and the start of players’ allowance to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).

“It’s a different NCAA now, with kids making $2- and $3 million a year, kids being able to leave in December and play for their archrival the next December,” Ford said. “It’s different, but let’s hope it’s all for the best. We’ll see; I’m happy guys are getting compensated, and we’ll see how it turns out. I hope it’s for the best.”

“(Davis) has done a good job,” Wood said. “The key is going to be how you navigate the new name, image and likeness deal. That’s going to be a key also, so we’re going to see how that will play out.”

While dealing with those off-the-floor complications, the season begins in about three weeks for programs around the country. The Tar Heels open at home Nov. 7 against UNC Wilmington and open ACC play Dec. 4 at Virginia Tech.

“We should be right there again competing, because last year, let’s face it, all the way through January, we weren’t looking that good and then everything came together,” Wood said. “From year to year, you really don’t know, you have to wait and see.”

