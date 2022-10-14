WILSON — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team recorded seven service aces as well as seven blocks on the way to a 3-0 (25-19, 29-27, 25-13) victory at Barton in a key Conference Carolinas matchup on Friday evening inside the Wilson Gymnasium.

The victory for the Black & Gold marked the 11th straight victory of the season, as well as the most consecutive wins since the 1992 season when the Braves registered 14 straight wins.

UNC Pembroke (15-10, 12-1 Conference Carolinas) hit .162 from the net in the opening set and took a 15-10 lead with a kill from Shannon Skryd. Barton (4-12, 3-6 CC) stayed in the set with an ill-timed UNCP attack error, but the Braves scored the final three points to secure the opening set, 25-19.

UNCP capped off a 7-1 scoring surge with a kill from Vanja Przulj to push their lead out to 15-9. The Bulldogs took a slight 25-24 lead fueled by four consecutive points, but the Black & Gold solidified five of the final seven points to take set two, 29-27.

The Braves hit a game-best .297 from the net and took a large 20-11 lead with an Elise Martin service ace. The hosts committed seven total attack errors and logged just five kills, while UNCP closed out the match on a 5-1 run, winning 25-13.

Vanja Przulj had 12 kills and two aces for UNCP; Shannon Skryd had 11 kills and 13 digs; Brianna Warren had seven kills and five blocks; Katie Pressley had 19 assists; Morgan Gibbs had nine assists and 12 digs; Hope Turbyfill had 13 digs; and Taylor Osborne had three blocks.

The Braves will hit the road on Saturday to take on Mount Olive. First serve is set for 5:30 p.m. inside the Kornegay Arena.