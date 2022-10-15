Clinton wins St. Pauls nailbiter with decisive late TD

CLINTON — It was a hard-fought, back-and-forth dogfight between two elite programs, fighting for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

St. Pauls got the momentum on one of the most bizarre plays imaginable, the Bulldogs took the lead on a familiar play — then Clinton won it with a trick play.

The Dark Horses won a 23-20 thriller, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:32 remaining on a hook-and-lateral pass play, and firmly grasps the conference lead with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

“I’m not happy about any loss, but I’m so proud about the way my kids, we played four quarters,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “The chips were against us in the second quarter, we answered the bell. We won the second half. A special play went their way; that’s football.”

St. Pauls (5-2, 3-1 Southeastern) led 20-16 when it punted back to Clinton (8-1, 5-0 Southeastern) with 2:19 remaining. On third-and-16, Dark Horses quarterback Nydarion Blackwell threw to Alexander Evans on the right sideline for the decisive play, with Evans’ lateral finding Josiah McLaurin, who scored a 69-yard touchdown.

“I saw him throw it and I saw the curl, and you know, you got a little pit in the stomach because I didn’t hear the whistle, and I heard the crowd go up,” Setzer said. “I saw we had two other guys hustle, and they almost got him but they didn’t, and so — that hook and latter, man, I remember watching that stuff when I was little, and that thing’s still around.”

St. Pauls still had a possession after Clinton’s go-ahead touchdown, but after the Bulldogs were pushed back with a holding penalty, they turned the ball over on downs and Clinton kneeled out the clock.

Clinton led 16-7 at halftime; St. Pauls’ first drive of the second half continued when a punt was blocked and the ball was recovered by quarterback Theophilus Setzer. Later that drive, Setzer scrambled and lost the football, which was briefly touched a Clinton player before Bulldogs running back Kemarion Baldwin picked it up, with plenty of open field in front of him, and ran 30 yards to the end zone for an unusual touchdown. The extra-point kick pulled St. Pauls to a 16-14 deficit with 3:32 left in the third.

“We tell the kids, something bad’s going to happen, and something good’s going to happen,” Mike Setzer said. “In the first half, a lot of bad went our way. If you believe in this sport, and it’s a funny bouncing ball — if you remember, Theo scrambled out and then it came out of his hand, and (Baldwin) picked it up, so that’s something good happening our way.”

St. Pauls missed a potential go-ahead field goal on its next drive in the opening moments of the fourth quarter. Then, after forcing a Clinton punt, St. Pauls scored when Kemarion Baldwin — held to 25 first-half rushing yards — finally broke one for a 65-yard touchdown run. The conversion attempt failed, but St. Pauls had a 20-16 lead with 6:23 to go.

“That shows the maturity of our team; a lot of teams would fold when bad things happened, but our team did a great job of getting coached up and turned that thing around and fighting,” Setzer said. “I thought we did a good job of winning the first quarter, I thought we got beat up pretty good in the second quarter, but the third and fourth quarter I felt like we won the ballgame — just one play short.”

After St. Pauls took the lead, the Bulldogs’ Jamarcus Smith recovered a Dark Horses fumble, but the Clinton defense forced a Bulldogs punt. One play later, Chris Bryant intercepted Clinton; the Bulldogs went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, punting to Clinton for the Dark Horses’ final possession.

Clinton was held to 22 second-half rushing yards and 109 in total, as the St. Pauls defense kept the Bulldogs in the game after trailing at intermission.

“I think our defensive coordinator did a (great job) — I haven’t seen Clinton get shut down like that all year,” Mike Setzer said.

St. Pauls scored on the game’s opening drive when Theophilus Setzer connected with Yoshua McBryde for a 34-yard touchdown pass; Clinton’s opening drive resulted in a 30-yard field goal by Jacob Baggett, making it a 7-3 game with 3:06 remaining in the first quarter.

Two drives later, the Dark Horses took the lead on a 12-yard reverse run by McLaurin, going up 10-7 with 5:24 left in the half. After Jakarrion Kenan intercepted a Bulldogs pass — on a ball that might have hit the ground but was called an interception — Josiah Robinson scored two plays later on a 42-yard run to give Clinton a 16-7 lead; the extra-point kick was blocked with 3:19 until halftime, and the Dark Horses maintained a nine-point lead at the break.

Baldwin ran for 156 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries for St. Pauls; Theophilus Setezr was 9-for-19 passing for 120 yards with one touchdown, and Kinston Locklear caught two passes for 47 yards.

Blackwell was 8-for-12 for 90 yards for Clinton, with a big chunk of the yardage on the game-winning touchdown. Robinson rushed for 67 yards on 10 attempts with one touchdown.

Clinton plays at Midway next week in the Dark Horses’ regular-season finale, and can clinch the Southeastern title with a win.

St. Pauls hosts West Bladen next week before finishing the regular season Oct. 28 at East Bladen.

“We’ve got East Bladen and West Bladen on the schedule, and I’ve always respected those guys,” Mike Setzer said. “If we don’t come on Monday and prepare for those guys then it’ll be two losses in the conference. I think we pride ourselves in our program, whether we’re playing pee wees or Clinton, we’re going to prepare the same way, and know that we’ve got a lot of, still, improvements we can make.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.