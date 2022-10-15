FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton football team lost a 14-13 United-8 Conference nailbiter Friday night at Douglas Byrd.

Douglas Byrd (2-6, 1-4 United-8) took a 14-7 lead by the end of the first half after each team scored a first-quarter touchdown and Deshawn Gillespie scored for the Eagles on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jameion Johnson. Jacoby Pevia scored on a 2-yard run for Lumberton (0-8, 0-5 United-8) early in the third quarter to make it 14-13, but the Pirates’ two-point attempt failed; there was no scoring the rest of the game.

Chris McCallum scored Lumberton’s first-quarter touchdown, a 1-yard run, and Johnson scored on a 3-yard run for Douglas Byrd.

McCallum rushed for 88 yards and Pevia rushed for 78 for Lumberton; Sincere Blount and Johnson each ran for 70 yards for Douglas Byrd.

Lumberton, which has now lost 10 straight games, hosts Seventy-First next week, while Douglas Byrd will travel to Purnell Swett to face its second-straight Robeson County opponent.

Seventy-First routs Rams

The Purnell Swett football team lost 52-6 at undefeated Seventy-First in United-8 Conference play Friday.

Purnell Swett (2-6, 0-5 United-8) scored on its first drive on a Darius Bethea run; Seventy-First (8-0, 5-0 United-8) then scored 52 unanswered points.

The Falcons led 22-6 at halftime and 38-6 at the end of the third quarter.

Seventy-First improved to 7-0 all-time in the series.

Purnell Swett hosts Douglas Byrd next week.

Eagles fly past Fairmont

The Fairmont football team lost to East Bladen 42-26 in Friday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference bout in Elizabethtown.

Fairmont (2-7, 1-4 Southeastern) scored first for a 6-0 lead; East Bladen (3-5, 2-2 Southeastern) answered for a 21-6 lead before Fairmont pulled to a 21-12 gap at halftime.

The Golden Tornadoes scored first in the second half to cut the lead to 21-20 before the Eagles pulled away in the second half.

Fairmont quarterback Gabriel Washington accounted for all four Golden Tornadoes touchdowns, with two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. Travelius Leach and Jamir Jones each had one receiving touchdown.

East Bladen has now won 17 of the last 18 in the series after Fairmont snapped its 16-game losing streak against the Eagles in last year’s meeting.

Fairmont has a bye next week before completing its regular season at home against Red Springs on Oct. 28.

West Bladen upends Red Springs

The Red Springs football team lost 39-20 in Friday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup at West Bladen.

West Bladen (2-6, 1-3 Southeastern) led Red Springs (0-8, 0-3 Southeastern) 14-0 after the first quarter, 26-6 at halftime and 33-12 at the end of the third quarter.

Jamey Tedder scored two touchdowns and Mishon Wilson scored one for the Red Devils.

West Bladen won its second straight in the series after Red Springs had won the previous five meetings.

Red Springs, which has lost 14 straight, hosts East Bladen next week.