Two Robeson County high school girls tennis teams qualified for the dual team state playoffs when pairings were announced Monday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Lumberton will host Hoggard in Wednesday’s first round and Fairmont will play at Greene Central.

Lumberton (12-2) is the No. 6 seed in the 4A East Region after finishing second in the United-8 Conference, and entering the playoffs as the league’s top 4A seed since regular-season conference champion Cape Fear is a 3A program. Hoggard (14-3), the No. 11 seed, finished second behind New Hanover in the Mideastern 3A/4A Confernece.

Fairmont (11-4) earned a No. 14 seed in the 2A East Region after losing a tiebreaker match to Clinton last week for the conference championship; Clinton earned a No. 7 seed. Greene Central (17-3) is the No. 3 seed after a perfect run through the Eastern Plains 2A Conference.

Purnell Swett did not qualify for the 4A state playoffs and St. Pauls and Red Springs did not qualify in 2A.