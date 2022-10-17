PEMBROKE — Just three weeks ago, Kylie Chavis made her official recruiting visit to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

It didn’t take long for the Purnell Swett senior to decide that’s where she wants to spend the next four years.

Chavis announced her commitment to the Seahawks’ women’s basketball program in a social media post Monday morning, earning the opportunity to play at the Division-I level.

“Just the atmosphere, and I really loved the coaches and the teammates who are there, they’re really great people,” Chavis told The Robesonian. “I just feel like I’m a great fit in that program.”

Chavis is a two-time Robeson County Player of the Year, winning the award as a freshman during the 2019-20 season and as a junior in 2021-22; she was injured for most of her sophomore season with the Lady Rams. The 5-foot-7 point guard averaged 22.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 4.0 steals per game in her junior season, and has surpassed 1,000 points for her high school career; she helped lead Purnell Swett to a 25-1 record and United-8 Conference regular-season and tournament championships, as well as a Robeson County Shootout title.

She’ll join a Seahawks program that was 3-26 overall and 0-18 in the Colonial Athletic Association last year, but has some renewed life with Tina Martin now serving as head coach. Martin previously coached 21 seasons at Delaware, leading the Blue Hens to four NCAA Tournament appearances, and was the college coach of WNBA star Elena Delle Donne.

“It was kind of crazy, because me thinking about getting there, it’s like, I’m going to have somebody that coached, literally, the best player,” Chavis said. “That’s going to be good for me too.”

Martin visited Purnell Swett for the Lady Rams’ first round playoff game last season against Jordan to watch another player she was recruiting, and began to have interest in Chavis.

“It was just perfect timing, it worked so well. What are the chances we get to host a team in the playoffs that she’s recruiting somebody from already?” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “It’s really unique that a kid gets to go where she wants to go, and it’s crazy, it’s not like we had 50 million offers. It’s a big credit to Coach Martin and her staff for doing their homework on (Chavis), and having faith in her and me and our program to give Kylie a chance to prove herself at that level.”

Chavis, who has also had a successful high-school cross country career, had a basketball offer from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and also had interest from Fairleigh Dickinson.

After making her college decision public a month before the start of the 2022-23 high school season, Chavis can now give her senior campaign her undivided attention.

“I still have goals that I want to accomplish for my senior year, but this kind of took the stress off,” Chavis said.

Eddings said he believes that will ease the tension not only for Chavis, but for the entire program, particularly including fellow seniors Natalie Evington and Nyla Mitchell, who should also have college basketball opportunities to consider.

“I think it’s going to be a big pressure release thing for Kylie,” Eddings said. “She can focus on getting better and not so much about the recruitment. It eases tension across the program, because it gives the other girls confidence to say, ‘OK, Kylie got hers, mine’s coming too.’”

Purnell Swett will scrimmage Green Level on Nov. 5 and opens the regular season Nov. 18 at Richmond.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.