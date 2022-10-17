With two weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, just one Robeson County team is in a likely position to secure a postseason berth.

St. Pauls (5-2) is currently ranked 17th in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s RPI rankings for the 2A East Region. While the playoff field and seedings are not determined solely the RPI, the rankings are the primary factor in determining the playoff field of 32 teams in the east and 32 in the west in each classification.

As standings currently sit, St. Pauls would represent the Southeastern Athletic Conference as an at-large playoff team, with Clinton poised to win the conference after its 23-20 win over the Bulldogs Friday; the Dark Horses are ranked 11th in RPI. St. Pauls hosts West Bladen Friday and travels to East Bladen Oct. 28.

Fairmont (2-7) is currently ranked 44th in the RPI for the 2A East Region, and has only an Oct. 28 home game against Red Springs remaining on its schedule. Red Springs (0-8) is ranked 47th with two games remaining, including Friday’s home game against East Bladen.

At the 4A level, Purnell Swett (2-6) is ranked 43rd and Lumberton (0-8) is 51st. After Purnell Swett hosts Douglas Byrd and Lumberton hosts Seventy-First — the No. 3 team in 3A East — on Friday, the teams will face each other in the regular-season finale Oct. 28.

The RPI ratings for all sports are based on a formula weighted at 30% for the team’s winning percentage, 40% for its opponents’ collective winning percentage, and 30% for its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage. Even if Purnell Swett were to win both games, it is unlikely to jump high enough in RPI since both wins will hurt the Rams’ opponents’ winning percentage metric.

Playoff pairings will be announced Oct. 29 with first-round games set for Nov. 4.

Volleyball

With the date of playoff seeding for volleyball just days away, on Thursday, Lumberton enters Monday’s United-8 Conference Tournament first-round game at Jack Britt ranked 31st in the RPI for 4A East. Based on this ranking, HighSchoolOT projects the Pirates as the second-to-last team in the playoff field entering play Monday.

Purnell Swett (8-14) is ranked 42nd; the Rams play Monday at Gray’s Creek. Either the Rams or Pirates could earn an automatic state playoff berth if they could win the conference tournament.

The Southeastern Athletic Conference does not have a conference tournament; instead, the county’s teams in that league are finishing their regular-season slates this week. St. Pauls (7-14) will do so ranked 26th in the RPI rankings for the 2A East Region ahead of Tuesday’s game at East Bladen. A high opponents’ winning percentage has benefited the Bulldogs despite a losing record.

Fairmont (1-18) is ranked 43rd and Red Springs (2-14) 48th, leaving both playing out the string in their matches this week.

The NCHSAA will release the volleyball playoff brackets Thursday and first-round games will be played Saturday.

Boy’s soccer

Three of the county’s four boys soccer programs are in playoff position with two weeks left before the state tournament; playoff brackets will be unveiled Oct. 28 before the tournament begins Oct. 31.

Lumberton (18-2) has clinched the United-8 Conference regular-season title and will be the conference’s top playoff seed; the Pirates are ranked 11th in the 4A East rankings. The Pirates host Seventy-First Monday before finishing the regular season Wednesday at home against Purnell Swett; the Rams (4-12-3) are ranked 50th. Both teams will participate in the United-8 Conference Tournament next week.

The Southeastern Athletic Conference does not have a conference tournament in soccer, and its teams have two weeks of regular-season games remaining. St. Pauls (9-6-2) is ranked 15th and Red Springs (5-4) is 16th; the teams are tied for second in the conference standings, with each having four conference games remaining entering play Monday.