WILMINGTON — Purnell Swett golfer Lauren Locklear advanced to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A state championship with a strong finish in Tuesday’s 4A East Regional.

Locklear shot a round of 94 in the regional tournament to finish in a tie for 26th. The regional was held at The Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington.

The state tournament will be played Monday and Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 6 in Pinehurst.

Locklear will tee off at 10 a.m. on hole No. 1 in Monday’s first round as part of the 78-player field.

Wakefield’s Terra Schmidt was the regional tournament’s medalist with a 73, three strokes in front of Hoggard’s Ellie Hildreth. Hoggard won the team competition with a score of 246, 11 strokes ahead of Millbrook; with only one participant, Purnell Swett did not post a team score.