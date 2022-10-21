CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team squarely in the thick of a Mountain East Conference championship race, every game counts.

The last three times the team has taken the field has resulted in victory, and the Braves hope to make it count again with a victory as they travel to face Charleston for a noon kickoff on Saturday.

“We’ve got to ride the wave that we’re on,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “There’s a lot of energy, there’s a lot of positivity; of course, when you win, there’s a lot to be said about that fixing a lot of issues and problems. You start to believe more, you start to have more confidence, and it starts affecting the way you play too. We’re hoping that can continue to be maintained here as we’re moving forward.”

The first two games of UNCP’s three-game winning streak were 10-9 and 17-6 defensive slugfests against Frostburg State and Wheeling; the Braves beat West Virginia State 45-24 last week.

They’ll now face a Charleston team which has played high-scoring games consistently throughout the season, including last week’s 68-60 loss at Concord — the highest-scoring game in MEC history. The Golden Eagles have scored 38.29 points per game and allowed 39.57 per contest this season.

“The goal is to make sure we keep the ball out of the end zone and get it back to our offense as quickly as possible,” Richardson said regarding the possibility of a high-scoring game. “If it doesn’t happen that way, you adjust and try to do what the game gives you as it goes on, but going into the game our plan is really the same goals as we always have and we’re trying to go in there and play the best defense we can.”

Prior to last week’s loss, Charleston had won two of its last three games: a 62-7 home win over Alderson Broaddus on Sept. 24, a 49-24 loss at Notre Dame (Ohio) on Oct. 1 and a 41-34 victory at home against Glenville State on Oct. 8.

The Golden Eagles have plenty of offensive weapons; nine different players have caught at least one touchdown pass, led by Marquan Herron (407 receiving yards, eight touchdowns), Colby Cooper (421 receiving yards, two touchdowns), Xzavion Gordon (222 receiving yards, three touchdowns) and Tae Marrero (162 receiving yards, three touchdowns), and five different players have rushed for at least touchdown, including Chavon Wright (488 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns), Javonte Davis (two rushing touchdowns) and Davis Black (two rushing touchdowns). Howard (63.6% completions, 1,059 yards, 11 touchdowns, two interceptions) and Black (54.0% completions, 943 yards, nine touchdowns, four interceptions) have split time at quarterback.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re very sound when they run the ball and that we’re very man-conscious and zone-conscious when they’re trying to pass the ball, and we’ve got to be able to play really aggressively to be able to attack the ball when it’s in the air,” Fundamentals are going to be very important for us and that’s been a message this week that we’ve tried to focus on. I’m hoping that that’s really what helps us (Saturday) to be able to minimize their offense.”

Defensively, linebacker Willie Floyd and defensive end Nick Evans (4.0 sacks) each have 7.0 tackles for loss and defensive back Nirion Washington has three interceptions for Charleston.

The Golden Eagles have allowed 204.1 rushing yards and 261.3 passing yards per game.

“This year we have tried to stick to the philosophy of we’re going to take what the defense gives us,” Richardson said. “Sometimes you don’t know what that looks like until you get out there, in the moment, and see what those trends look like, and how they align to you and what they’re trying to do. We think we have a good idea, from the film that we’ve seen on them, and yet obviously you’ve got to adjust once you get into game situations. We’re going to do the best job again to make sure our offense is able to put up points, and be very efficient with what we’ve got to do there.”

The programs have split four previous meetings; Charleston won 42-24 in the spring 2021 season and UNCP earned a 21-14 win at home last fall.