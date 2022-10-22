PINEHURST — Two singles tennis players from Lumberton and one doubles team each from Lumberton and Purnell Swett were each eliminated in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A Mideast Regional held Friday in Pinehurst.

The tournament is a single-elimination format, ending the seasons of each player or team after their loss.

In singles, Lumberton’s Shania Hunt lost 6-1, 6-1 to Chapel Hill’s Ada Wiltverger; Nellie Jackson lost 6-0, 6-0 to Apex Friendship’s Emma Cyrus.

In doubles, the Pirates’ Emily Hall/Alyssa Stone lost 6-0, 6-1 to East Chapel Hill’s Kylie Wade/Sylvia Mast.

“I am proud of our girls for making regionals; just being there was a big accomplishment and is a statement to the great season we had as a team,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “Our girls played hard at the regionals and never quit. It was an experience they will never forget.”

The Pirates, who were the 4A conference champions in the United-8, reached the state dual-team playoffs and lost in the first round Wednesday against Hoggard.

Purnell Swett’s Nyla Mitchell/Natalie Evington lost 6-1, 6-1 to Pinecrest’s Annecy Pratt/Livia Pratt.

“I’m so proud of them,” Purnell Swett coach David Leek said. “Natalie was in her first year playing and Nyla in her second. It’s been a blast just watching their athleticism all season long. I know tennis isn’t their main sport but they gave everything they had every time they went on the court.”