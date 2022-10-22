RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs football team lost Friday in a 54-32 shootout at home against East Bladen.

East Bladen (4-5, 3-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led 35-12 at halftime and 48-18 at the end of the third quarter. The game was tied 6-6 after the first quarter; Red Springs (0-9, 0-5 Southeastern) scored first.

“We had a fumble, they got a scoop-and-score, went up 12-6, got an onside kick, came back and scored, and that kind of just, from there we were just going back and forth,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “We turned the ball over on special teams and they scored back to back.”

Mishon Wilson caught three touchdowns, including the 57-yarder to open the game, rushed for one touchdown and had an interception. Scottie Locklear ran for one touchdown and passed for one; Jamey Tedder threw two touchdowns.

Masion Brooks scored two rushing touchdowns for East Bladen and also scored on a fumble recovery; Jordan Mathis scored on both an interception return and a touchdown run. Zamar Lewis and Nyquan Richardson also had touchdown runs and Malikah Moore had an interception return to score.

East Bladen won its second straight game in the series after Red Springs had won the previous two meetings.

Five players were ejected after an incident at the end of the first half; four of the ejections were from Red Springs, though Ray said he believes only one was actually involved in the incident, and one East Bladen player was ejected.

Red Springs will play at Fairmont in its season finale next week.

“We’re still looking to compete,” Ray said. “We scored on the last play again tonight so our guys are not quitting. … We’ve got to minimize mistakes and capitalize on what teams give us. If we play our best in all three phases, we should be in great shape, but special teams has killed us the last two weeks.”

St. Pauls tops West Bladen

The St. Pauls football team bounced back after last week’s close loss at Clinton with a 42-13 home win over West Bladen Friday.

St. Pauls (6-2, 4-1 Southeastern) led 26-0 at halftime; West Bladen (2-7, 1-4 Southeastern) scored two touchdowns late in the contest after St. Pauls had led 42-0.

“Tonight we were able to get some other guys involved,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “We have a couple banged up but I was pleased to see some of my guys make the transition to more of a playing role. Our kids last week took a loss on the chin and it was good to see them bounce back tonight. It was good to see them play some pretty good football; our goal for this week was to get the train back on track.”

Yoshua McBryde scored three rushing touchdowns and ran for over 100 yards for St. Pauls and Kemarion Baldwin and Quintel McNeil each ran for one tuochdown. Chase Boone threw for one touchdown, to Jayden Barnhill.

With the win, Mike Setzer earned his 65th victory at St. Pauls to become the winningest coach in school history, passing Yogi Hickman. Setzer has coached the Bulldogs from 2004-07 and returned in 2018 after stints at West Caldwell and Lumberton.

“I’m really so thankful to the Lord for the opportunity to do that,” Mike Setzer said. “Past and present and hopefully future players are all involved in such a feat, and the coaches I’ve worked with; that’s a team award. That never is attainable if you feel like you can obtain that yourself. Even going down to the people that help with water and behind the scenes. I’m appreciative for the award but acknowledge the too many people to name who made it possible. I’m so appreciative of the St. Pauls community for allowing me to coach here. It’s been a blessing and it’s been home away from home, and I’m happy I was able to accomplish this goal.”

St. Pauls completes its regular season next week at East Bladen; the Bulldogs are near certain to earn an at-large bid into the 2A state playoffs.

Seventy-First dominates Pirates

The Seventy-First football team earned a 61-14 win at Lumberton Friday night.

Lumberton (0-9, 0-6 United-8 Conference) scored when Jacoby Pevia ran back the opening kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown. Seventy-First (9-0, 6-0 United-8 Conference) scored the next 61 points before Lumberton scored in the fourth quarter with an Issiah Bartow touchdown run.

“The first half, you physically get manhandled up front, and that deals a lot with the weight room; they had their way with us offensively and defensively,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “But the way we responded in the second half, I was proud of the way we moved the ball in the second half. I challenged them at halftime and they responded well.”

Seventy-First won its 10th straight game in the series; the Falcons clinched no worse than a share of the United-8 Conference title.

Lumberton’s last chance to avoid a winless season comes next week in the Pirates’ rivalry game at Purnell Swett.

“No doubt it’s going to be a big game,” Deese said. “Throw out the records going into that ballgame; it’s going to be a matter of want and will. Last year Swett wanted it more than we did. The biggest challenge approaching this game is with being hungry. It’s going to be a pivotal game; our guys are hungry to send our seniors off in a positive way and build momentum for next year.”