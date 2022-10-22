Douglas Byrd earns comeback win at Purnell Swett

Ramsey, the Purnell Swett mascot, dances with Purnell Swett cheerleaders during Friday’s game between the Rams and Douglas Byrd in Pembroke.

Purnell Swett players celebrate with Jeremiya Dial (8) after he returned an interception for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Douglas Byrd in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett football team played a strong first half Friday against Douglas Byrd, building a 14-point lead it held until the early moments of the fourth quarter.

But the Rams could not hold on to that advantage.

Douglas Byrd scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn a 28-20 win over Purnell Swett, keeping the Rams winless in United-8 Conference play going into next week’s season finale against Lumberton.

“They did a better job of ball control in the second half and we didn’t; we couldn’t stop the run and they did a better job of slowing our run game down in the second half,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “We threw a couple interceptions, one was a pick-six. We just had a meltdown in the second half.”

With the Rams leading 20-6 entering the final quarter, Douglas Byrd (3-6, 2-4 United-8) scored on a 2-yard run by Sincere Blount, who also ran in the conversion to cut the Rams’ lead to 20-14 with 9:21 to go. The touchdown was the culmination of a 16-play, 79-yard drive.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Douglas Byrd’s Wyatt Rodgers intercepted a Rams pass and ran it back 40 yards for a touchdown. That tied the game, and the two-point run by Blount gave Douglas Byrd a 22-20 lead with 8:54 remaining.

Purnell Swett (2-7, 0-6 United-8) turned the ball over on downs; after the Rams defense forced an Eagles punt, the Rams turned it over on downs again at their own 9-yard line with 1:20 to go. Jameion Johnson scored on a 9-yard run on the next play for a 28-20 lead; the two-point try failed, leaving Purnell Swett still with a chance in a one-possession game, but the Rams again turned the ball over on downs to seal the outcome.

“I think once they … got it within a touchdown, we had some guys that we’re filling holes,” Roberson said. “We didn’t play two halves; we played the first half, we didn’t play the second half. That’s what happens when you don’t come out and compete for 48 minutes. This one hurts.”

Douglas Byrd outgained Purnell Swett 135-60 in the run game; Blount rushed 19 times for 73 yards and Johnson ran seven times for 40.

Alex Dial led the Rams with 64 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

“They were sending more than we could block on certain plays, and we got pass-rushed,” Roberson said. “It was a combination of things, it wasn’t really one thing. A couple times they just sent more than we could block, where the back did a good job blocking for the first inside guy but the quarterback didn’t account for the second blitzer. That put us behind the chains quite a bit.”

The Eagles took a 6-0 lead when Blount scored on a 3-yard run on the game’s opening drive; the two-point try failed. Purnell Swett got on the board on a drive set up by a blocked punt; after starting the possession at the Eagles’ 34-yard line, Raymond Cummings connected with Michael Jacobs for a 34-yard touchdown pass and the extra-point kick made it 7-6 Rams with 8:58 left in the first half.

Jeremiya Dial intercepted an Eagles pass on the next drive and brought it back 30 yards for a Purnell Swett touchdown; the extra point was blocked, but Purnell Swett led 13-6 at the 7:36 mark.

The Rams regained possession with another special teams play, recovering the ball on the ensuing kickoff. Seven plays later, Cummings found Marcus Lowry in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard scoring pass to go up 20-6 with 4:09 left before intermission.

Purnell Swett stopped an Eagles fake punt midway through the third quarter which gave the Rams great field position at the Eagles’ 35; the Rams drove as far as the 2-yard line before the drive stalled and ended in a turnover on downs. Douglas Byrd took over at its own 21-yard line and the next drive resulted in the comeback-launching touchdown.

Douglas Byrd, which beat Purnell Swett for the second straight season, is now 3-0 this season against Robeson County teams, and is 0-6 against every other opponent.

Purnell Swett will host rival Lumberton next week in the season finale for the teams, as both are well outside of the playoffs based on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s RPI rankings. The Rams have won the last two meetings after entering each game winless on the season; this time they have two victories, while the Pirates are winless and both teams are 0-6 in United-8 Conference play.

“We’ve got to put it behind us, watch film (Saturday) and try to make some adjustments,” Roberson said. “I’m sure Lumberton’s going to look at the same film we’re looking at. Lumberton’s a run-heavy team, just like Douglas Byrd is, and we’ll have to bow our backs and come ready to play.”

