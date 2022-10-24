CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston racked up more than 530 yards of total offense, including 322 yards through the air, and scored touchdowns on 10 of their 15 offensive possessions on the afternoon to register a 70-21 victory over the visiting UNC Pembroke football team on Saturday afternoon at UC Stadium.

The setback snapped a three-game win streak for the Braves (4-4, 4-3 MEC) who fell to 1-3 away from Pembroke this season with the result as well. It was the second win in the last three outings for the Golden Eagles (4-4, 4-3) who improved to 3-2 all-time against the Black & Gold.

Charleston’s 70-point output was the most points allowed by UNCP in program history.

Charleston took a 21-0 first-quarter lead after a 21-yard Chavon Wright run, a 20-yard pass from Javonte Howard to Marquan Herron and a 2-yard touchdown run by Wright. The Golden Eagles extended their lead on the first play of the second quarter with a 38-yard pass from Wright to Herron, making it 28-0.

UNCP got on the board with two second-quarter touchdowns, the first on a 34-yard pass from Josh Jones to C.J. Davis and the second on 8-yard run by Jones; these scores sandwiched another Charleston touchdown, on an 8-yard run by Wright, and the Golden Eagles led 35-14 at halftime.

The Braves got within two touchdowns at a 35-21 deficit when Jones found Zechariah Adams-Duckson for a 48-yard scoring pass on UNCP’s first second-half possession. Charleston proceeded to score the final 35 points of the afternoon, 21 of which came over the rest of the third quarter; Howard connected with Herron for a 28-yard touchdown pass, Wright ran for a 9-yard score and Roderick Webb scored on the recovery of a Braves fumble.

Howard threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Niko Kausky in the fourth quarter, and the Golden Eagles capped their stout offensive day with Howard’s 1-yard scoring run.

Adams-Duckson accounted for 120 yards of total offense, including three receptions for 65 yards and a third-quarter touchdown.

Jones threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-37 passing with one interception. He also rushed eight times for 35 yards and an additional score.

Marcus Davis led the Braves defense in tackles for the second-straight week, this time totaling 10 stops (seven solo). Redshirt sophomores Dante Bowlding and Virgil Lemons both registered interceptions for the Braves as well.

Saturday’s loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Braves who had not tasted defeat since Week 4 setback at Fairmont State. The Black & Gold also fell to 2-3 all-time in the series with Charleston as well.

Eleven of UNCP’s 15 possessions on the afternoon went for 15 yards or less. Fourteen drives spanned five or less plays.

The Black & Gold won the time of possession battle for the third time this season in Saturday’s loss. UNCP possessed the football for nearly 33 minutes (32:40) and ran 74 offensive plays.

The Braves will culminate Homecoming Week in Pembroke on October 29 when they suit up to take on Mountain East Conference rival West Liberty (4-4, 3-4 MEC) at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.