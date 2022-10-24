ROCKY MOUNT — The St. Pauls volleyball team got off to a strong start in Saturday’s first-round state playoff game, but couldn’t sustain the success over the subsequent sets and lost 3-1 at Nash Central in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A state tournament.

St. Pauls (8-15), the No. 25 seed in the East Regional, won the first set 25-22.

“The first game we came in strong; we were talking we were moving,” St. Pauls coach Glenda Lowery said. “We had our momentum there, we were doing what we were supposed to.”

Eighth-seeded Nash Central (18-5) responded to win both the second and third sets by scores of 25-13.

“Second and third game, we started losing our momentum, and kind of got into that little rut where we were starting to make more mistakes on our own, and I felt like the two teams were equally matched, and when you’re equally matched like that you can’t afford to get behind on your own errors,” Lowery said.

Nash Central won the fourth set 25-19 to clinch the match.

“In the fourth set, we were still struggling to pick back up our momentum. We started to pick back up on our momentum and we had to take a player out that normally doesn’t have to come out, and then from that point we still were fighting to stay in there, but by that point we just weren’t able to bring it back in.”

Jada McKinnon had six kills for St. Pauls; Cierra Jones had five kills, two aces and 10 digs; Katherin Lowery had four kills and 14 assists; KeMyah Baldwin had 16 digs; Brazlyn Kinlaw and Keniah Baldwin each had 10 digs; and Alexis Carter had two aces.

St. Pauls finishes the season after a 7-5 mark in Southeastern Athletic Conference play, one which came after a winless stretch through a tough nonconference schedule; the Bulldogs were later credited one nonconference win via forfeit.

“It was definitely a growing season,” Lowery said. “I think my girls, through some of the (early) season, they had some discouragement because they didn’t win games they wanted to win, but I think it showed them — because they knew they were playing good teams … and they were competing with those teams. That showed them we can do this.”