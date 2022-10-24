SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — William McGirt’s PGA Tour career isn’t quite done yet.

After playing in last month’s Sanderson Farms Championship with the intentions of possibly making the Mississippi event his final PGA Tour start, the Fairmont native is in the field for this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

McGirt lost his full PGA Tour status after finishing 181st in the FedExCup standings last season. However, as a past tournament champion ranked from 151st to 200th in the standings, McGirt has conditional status which will allow him limited Tour starts.

The Bermuda Championship does not have a strong field, and players further down the Tour’s priority rankings, like McGirt, earned spots in the 132-player field.

“I will play whenever I get into the field,” McGirt told The Robesonian about his competitive plans for the 2022-23 season. “If I had to guess, I would say the next event I might get in would be Pebble Beach in February.”

Unless he plays his way into a better status category, McGirt is not likely to earn a spot in the field for any of the PGA Tour’s more prestigious tournaments, while it is more likely in lesser-known events, and also tournaments which are alternate events played the same week as events like The Open Championship or those with more select fields.

McGirt has never before played in the Bermuda Championship, which was first held in 2019.

“I’ve never played here before and I played the back nine (Monday),” McGirt said. “It’s a very hilly course and the wind will be a huge factor this week, as well as rain storms. There was nothing in the forecast (Monday) and we had two nice squalls come through. The views are great and the course is decent from what I saw. I expected a windy week, seeing as where we are are in the middle of the ocean.”

McGirt finished 24th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, his only Tour start since the new season began in September; he is ranked 100th in the FedExCup standings for the 2022-23 season. Dating back to last season, he has made the cut in four of his last six Tour starts, including a tie for eighth at the Travelers Championship in June.

Major champions John Daly and Lucas Glover, former world No. 1 Luke Donald, former FedExCup champion Bill Haas and 2021 Olympic bronze medalist C.T. Pan headline the Bermuda field, which also includes up-and-comer Akshay Bhatia, a Wake Forest native. Denny McCarthy and Thomas Detry are the tournament betting favorites.

Defending champion Lucas Herbert is not in the field.