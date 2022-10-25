PINEHURST — Purnell Swett senior Lauren Locklear finished 62nd in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A state tournament held Monday and Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 6.

Locklear shot rounds of 92 and 94 in the championship on the par-72 layout.

Locklear opened the tournament with a birdie on the first hole Monday, and also made birdie on the fifth hole Tuesday. Her best nine-hole score was a 7-over 43 on the back nine Monday. She made seven pars, 16 bogeys and 11 double-bogeys or worse in the event.

Myers Park’s Elizabeth Rudisill was the individual medalist, lapping the field with consecutive rounds of 5-under 67 to win by seven strokes over Marvin Ridge’s Alicia Fang.

Pinecrest came from behind on the second day to beat Myers Park by two strokes for the team championship, finishing with a 35-over-par team total. Marvin Ridge finished third, four strokes behind.

Purnell Swett did not post a team score as Locklear was the Rams’ only representative.