PEMBROKE — A torrid week on the pitch, one that included a school record-breaking performance in the UNC Pembroke soccer team’s 6-0 win at Southern Wesleyan on Saturday, led to additional recognition on Tuesday when Anna Grossheim was named Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced.

Grossheim, a Garner product, netted three goals and added four assists as the Braves (14-2-1, 10-1-1 CC) locked up the No. 3 seed in the Conference Carolinas Tournament with a 5-0 win over Barton on Senior Night, as well as the convincing road triumph against the Warriors on Saturday. Grossheim tallied at least one goal in each contest, including a pair of scores in the home victory over the Bulldogs, and amassed a school-record four assists in the outing with Southern Wesleyan.

An everyday starting midfielder for the Black & Gold, Grossheim paces the 13-team league in four offensive statistical categories, including points (32), assists (10), shots (92) and shots on goal (42). She ranks second among Conference Carolinas leaders in both goals (11) and game-winning goals (4).

Braves teammate Kennedy Rucker was also named Tuesday as the Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week after spearheading a lights-out effort that led the UNCP team to a pair of shutouts over league opponents last week.

Rucker, an everyday starter as a central defender for the Black & Gold (14-2-1, 10-1-1 CC) led a defense that posted two shutouts last week, while also limiting opponents to just eight shots per game (4.5 shots on goal allowed/game). The Braves limited Barton to just eight shots, including six that went on target, in a 5-0 home victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday, and then held Southern Wesleyan to just three shots on goal (8 total shots) in a 6-0 triumph over the Warriors on Saturday.

Rucker also netted her first goal of the season on a late-game penalty kick against Southern Wesleyan.

One of five seniors on the 2022 squad, Rucker has played in 66 matches (66 starts) over her collegiate career in the Black & Gold, and has registered three goals, including the game-winning, last-seconds score in the Black & Gold’s 2-1 double-overtime victory at Francis Marion in 2020.

The third-seeded Braves will be back in action again on Saturday when they bunker down to host a Conference Carolinas Tournament quarterfinal bout at Lumbee River EMC Stadium against the winner of Wednesday’s opening-round contest between sixth-seeded Emmanuel and seventh-seeded Barton. Saturday’s contest in Pembroke is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Kosgei named Runner of the Week

A standout performance on Saturday at the UAH Invitational has helped Jackline Kosgei earn her third Conference Carolinas Runner of the Week honor, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

The Eldoret, Kenya, native cruised to a 35th place finish with a time of 18:06.30 at John Hunt Park in the 400-person field. Kosgei’s impressive performance on Saturday matched a nine-year-old school record set by Kyndal Boykin in 2013 at the Royals XC Challenge.

The sophomore now holds the top times in the 5K and 6K in program history. The reigning Conference Carolinas Runner of the Year has logged three top-15 finishes this season, including claiming her first event title at the Akiah McMillian Invite on October 8.

Kosgei and the Braves now focus their attention to the Conference Carolinas Championships on November 5. The race will be held at Milliken Research Park in Spartanburg, S.C.