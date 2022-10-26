PEMBROKE — Registration is now open for the Pembroke Parks & Recreation Department’s winter sports offerings, including basketball, future athletes, cheer and wrestling.

The basketball program is for boys and girls to have fun while learning the fundamentals of basketball. Five divisions will be offered: age 5-6, age 7-8, age 9-10, age 11-12 and age 13-15. All games and practices will be held at the Indian Education Campus Gym/Pembroke Boys & Girls Club. Age will be determined as of Jan. 1, 2023. Space is limited and registration will be cut off it maximums are reached before the deadline.

Anyone interested in coaching should indicate so on the registration form; coaches are needed and anyone who coaches a team will have their child’s registration waived.

The Future Athletes program is to introduce younger athletes, ages 3-4, to the fundamentals of basketball with the focus on team first, correct passing, dribbling and shooting skills and defense. This program is strictly instruction only, and will run for four consecutive Tuesdays in January 2023, Jan. 3-24 from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m., at the Indian Education Campus Gym.

The cheer program is for girls age 6-15, and will take place on Saturdays for the 2022 basketball season.

The wrestling program is for boys and girls from first through sixth grade and will be held at the Purnell Swett High School auxiliary gym on Mondays and Thursdays. Registration is Nov. 1, 3 and 7 at the venue, and registration must be done on site. This program is sponsored by the Braves Wrestling Club. For more information contact P.J. Smith at 910-734-6090 or Rashaad Sanders at 804-514-6623.

All programs cost $25. The deadline to register for the basketball, Future Athletes and cheer programs is Nov. 30; registration forms for these can be picked up and returned to the Pembroke Parks & Recreation office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The registration form can also be downloaded on the town’s website, pembrokenc.com, or by visiting https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2252961.

For additional information please call the Pembroke Parks & Recreation Department at 910-521-7182.