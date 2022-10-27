PEMBROKE — Junior Anna Grossheim added another impressive entry into her collegiate resume on Wednesday afternoon when the Garner native was tabbed as the United Soccer Coaches Division II Player of the Week, the organization announced.

Grossheim is one of just four players in program history to be decorated with the high honor, and nestled herself beside former goalkeepers Janae Aiken (2016) and Gina Ryan (2016) on that list, as well as teammate Mercy Bell who, earlier this season, became the program’s first field player to pick up the honor.

A 2021 D2CCCA All-American, Grossheim netted three goals and added four assists last week as the Braves (14-2-1, 10-1-1 CC) locked up the No. 3 seed in the Conference Carolinas Tournament with a 5-0 win over Barton on Senior Night, as well as the convincing road triumph against the Warriors on Saturday. Grossheim tallied at least one goal in each contest, including a pair of scores in the home victory over the Bulldogs, and amassed a school-record four assists in the outing with Southern Wesleyan.

An everyday starting midfielder for the Black & Gold, Grossheim paces the 13-team league in four offensive statistical categories, including points (32), assists (10), shots (92) and shots on goal (42). She ranks second among Conference Carolinas leaders in both goals (11) and game-winning goals (4).

The third-seeded Braves will be back in action again on Saturday when they bunker down to host a Conference Carolinas Tournament quarterfinal bout at Lumbee River EMC Stadium against the winner of Wednesday’s opening-round contest between sixth-seeded Emmanuel and seventh-seeded Barton. Saturday’s contest in Pembroke is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Braves volleyball earns NCAA regional consideration

The UNC Pembroke volleyball team is one of the 10 southeast region teams that are “under consideration” for a bid into the 2022 NCAA postseason with the release of the initial NCAA Southeast Region ranking on Wednesday evening.

The announcement is believed to be the first NCAA region ranking in the history of the program, but inevitably marks the first time in nearly three decades that the Black & Gold would have been considered for the distinguished listing.

UNC Pembroke (16-13, 13-2 CC) joined Emmanuel as the only two Conference Carolinas squads represented on the list. Four Peach Belt Conference teams – Augusta, Flagler, Lander and USC Aiken – as well as four teams from the South Atlantic Conference – Anderson, Carson-Newman, Mars Hill and Wingate – also appeared in the alphabetical ranking.

The 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship will include 64 teams, with eight from the Southeast Region advancing to the tournament.

The Southeast Region features three automatic bids with the winners of Conference Carolinas, Peach Belt Conference and South Atlantic Conference tournaments earning automatic berths to the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Tournament. The remaining selections will be at-large choices.

The Braves will honor their 5-member senior class on Friday evening in a Conference Carolinas matchup with Belmont Abbey (6-24, 3-12). First serve is set for 7 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court with senior festivities set to begin prior to the start of the match.