Three Robeson County teams earned berths in the boys soccer state playoffs when brackets were released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Friday.

Lumberton, Red Springs and St. Pauls each made the playoff field, with first-round matches set for Monday.

Lumberton (23-2) earned a No. 4 seed in the 4A East Region after winning the United-8 Conference regular-season and tournament championships; the team enters the playoffs on a 21-game winning streak. In the first round, the Pirates will host No. 29 Fuquay-Varina (11-9-2), which finished third in the Greater Neuse River Conference.

The No. 4 seed means that Lumberton will be at home through at least the third round should the Pirates continue to advance.

In 2A, Red Springs (8-5) earned a No. 18 seed after finishing second in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. The Red Devils will play at No. 15 North Johnston (17-4-1), the Neuse Six Conference champions, in the first round.

St. Pauls (10-8-3) comes in just behind the Red Devils as the Bulldogs earned a No. 19 seed in the 2A East Region; their first-round matchup Monday will be at No. 14 Wallace-Rose Hill (13-6-2), the runners-up in the East Central Conference.