FAIRMONT — In a back-and-forth duel Friday at Fairmont High School, the Red Springs football team earned a 34-30 win to end its season by claiming its first victory.

“The boys just had that want to tonight,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “They came, the energy was there from start to finish. They had winning on their mind from start to finish and tonight we played our most complete game overall.”

Mishon Wilson scored four touchdowns for the second straight week for Red Springs (1-9, 1-5 Southeastern Athletic Conference), which snapped a 15-game losing streak to avoid its first winless season in program history. One of Wilson’s scores was an 86-yard kickoff return, and three were rushing touchdowns. T.J. Ellerbe also scored on a touchdown pass from Scottie Locklear.

Demarcus Grissett ran for two touchdowns for Fairmont (2-8, 1-5 Southeastern) and Chris Hamilton and Gabriel Washington each ran for one. Washington had two two-point conversions running the ball and threw one to Travelius Leach.

“Big credit to Red Springs; I thought both teams played extra hard, they just made a few more plays than we did,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “That was easily our best offensive performance of the year.”

The teams traded touchdowns and the game was tied 22-22; the Red Devils took a 28-22 lead in the third before Fairmont answered with a touchdown to take a 30-28 lead. Red Springs scored the go-ahead touchdown on a reverse run to go up 34-30 midway through the fourth.

“We turned it over, they turned it over, we get a stop, they get a stop,” Ray said. “It was a really good game.”

Both teams saw their seasons end as neither program will earn an at-large playoff bid when the field is announced Saturday.

“The glass half full of not making it to the playoffs is everybody that makes the playoffs ends on a loss except the state champions,” Ray said. “We’re going into next season on a win, that’s a positive. … I think the guys definitely see where the potential can be; we played so many freshman tonight, and only four seniors dressed out and played. The drive is there, we’ve just got to put the work in.”

“It’s obviously disappointing but I’m proud that our coaching staff and our kids never quit and played until the clock hit zero,” Cox said. “That says more about my coaching staff and (players) than anything could.”

Red Springs has now won five of its last six games against Fairmont.

East Bladen upsets St. Pauls

The St. Pauls football team suffered a 53-28 upset loss Friday at East Bladen to finish the regular season.

With the win, East Bladen (5-5, 4-2 Southeastern) pulled even with St. Pauls (6-3, 4-2 Southeastern) and Midway in the conference standings in a three-way tie for second place. All three are expected to earn state playoff bids when the field is announced Saturday.

“Hats off to East Bladen; they’re a storied program I’ve always looked up to,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “They did a great job, played an excellent game, and forced us into their will. They were more physical than us.”

St. Pauls was without several starters due to both injuries and a flu outbreak among the team.

East Bladen led 14-6 in the first half and 23-14 at intermission; St. Pauls closed to within a point at 23-22. The teams exchanged touchdowns and the Eagles led 31-28 with 8:45 remaining; East Bladen then scored 22 unanswered points to finish the game and expand the final margin to 25.

Kemarion Baldwin scored three rushing touchdowns for St. Pauls and Jamir McMillan scored one.

“Hopefully this opens our eyes and shows us some areas we need to improve our depth,” Setzer said. “I’m praying that we can get healthy next week, physically and mentally, and hopefully we can compete in the next part of the season.”

The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak in the series.