Senior’s pivotal plays lead Purnell Swett past Lumberton

The marching bands from Purnell Swett and Lumberton make a joint performance at halftime of Friday’s football game between the schools in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Before this fall, the likelihood of Marcus Lowry making two game-changing plays in a Lumberton-Purnell Swett football game would’ve seemed nearly impossible. He hadn’t played a single down of high school football until August.

But the senior, who has played baseball and basketball with the Rams, decided to play football this season, developed into one of the team’s best players — and made two huge plays, one on each side of the ball, to lead the Rams to a 15-9 win over their rivals in Friday’s season finale in Pembroke.

“It’s amazing, especially for me, it’s my last game, to come out here for all us boys and end it off on a win,” Lowry said. “I came into high school 5-(foot)-6, 120 (pounds), I never wanted to play, and then I grew a little bit and they kept begging me so I came out here to help these boys out. It’s unreal.”

Lowry caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Chavis with 6:16 remaining to give Purnell Swett (3-7, 1-6 United-8 Conference) a 13-9 lead over Lumberton (0-10, 0-7 United-8); Alex Dial ran in the two-point try for a 15-9 lead.

“We came in, they switched their (defensive backs) and a smaller DB came out there, so we changed the play,” Lowry said. “It was a fade to the back of the end zone; we’ve run it a million times in practice. Jacob gave me a good ball and I went out and got it.”

Chavis’ involvement in the crucial play was nearly as amazing as Lowry’s — it was on his first pass attempt of the game after subbing in at quarterback.

“We knew he could make the throws,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “We had thrown that same route earlier and Raymond (Cummings) underthrew it the possession before, so when we got the stop, we had the wind at our back, great spot on the field and we caught them in a change of personnel, so they had taken the guy out that had covered that side most of the night.”

On the third play of Lumberton’s ensuing drive, Lowry recovered a fumble which regained possession for the Rams with 4:29 to go.

“Charles (Wilkes), he came in and laid a hit on him, and the ball came out,” Lowry said. “I saw it and I had to jump on it.”

The Rams maintained possession the rest of the way, running out the clock to beat Lumberton for the third straight time.

Lowry has 310 receiving yards this season, leading the team with more than double the yardage of any other receiver, doing so by overcoming both his inexperience and the death of his father shortly before the season.

“He’s a great, resilient young man, and outside of football he makes this job worthwhile, just with what he goes through on a day-to-day basis to be a part of the team,” Roberson said.

Lumberton led 9-0 at halftime; after Purnell Swett was held to 28 first-half rushing yards, the Rams were more effective running the ball in the second half. It began with the first drive after halftime, with the Rams driving 54 yards and scoring on a 5-yard run by Jacobi Chavis — normally a defensive lineman.

The Rams started their next drive inside their own 20-yard line and ran with a heavy dose of Darius Bethea. A large part of his game-high 86 rushing yards, all of which came in the second half, came on this drive.

But the drive ended with what looked at the time to be a potential game-saving play by the Pirates. James Bristow blocked the Rams’ field-goal attempt, maintaining the Pirates’ 9-7 lead with less than nine minutes remaining.

“That was huge,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “We had to actually burn a timeout for that, didn’t want to, but it did save us. At the same token, we’ve got to take advantage of that; we’ve got to make sure we control that clock, we’ve got to pick up that first down, and we can’t turn the ball over. They got the ball and they took advantage of our mistake.”

The Pirates went three-and-out on their next possession, and after the punt got hung up in the wind, the Rams started on the Pirates’ 23-yard line; after a penalty, Lowry’s touchdown catch came on the next play.

Lumberton scored on its first offensive possession of the night on a 6-yard Jacoby Pevia run, taking a 7-0 lead with 5:52 left in the first quarter.

“Football is a wild ride, it’s just like life,” Deese said. “We came out the gate, we were stroking; defensively we were making plays. … I think we controlled the game, we just lost it there in the fourth quarter, and they controlled the clock, and a costly turnover at the end.”

The teams exchanged punts before Lumberton’s Nakoma Scott got a sack in the end zone for a safety, giving the Pirates a 9-0 lead with 10:51 left in the half. The balance of the half included three punts and a Rams turnover on downs, leaving the Rams trailing at intermission, and setting the stage for their second-half turnaround.

“We played so bad in the first half,” Roberson said. “When you’re coaching, you watch them in the first half, then you come to the game, and the execution is not the same, it makes you wonder why. We did have to do some attitude adjustment at halftime because Lumberton was punching us in the mouth.”

“It feels good to come out here and beat Lumberton,” Bethea said. “We were down at the half, people were getting down, but we went in the locker room and talked about it, talked it out, and we just had to come out here and execute.”

With the win, Purnell Swett takes a 20-19 lead in the all-time series; the Rams have won four of the last five meetings.

The game concluded the season for both teams, with each out of the picture for the state playoffs. Lumberton completed its first winless season since 2004.

“It’s definitely not the outcome that you want, but we have a lot of youth in our program and lot of guys are going to be back, and I think tonight we took a step in the right direction, and we had some guys step up and be leaders,” Deese said. “Now we’ve got to keep that momentum going and have that leadership and accountability be a determining factor to what we’re going to have in the future.”

Purnell Swett won three games this season, its most since 2018, and snapped a seven-game losing streak with Friday’s win.

“As a coach I look at it as some missed opportunities out there,” Roberson said. “I really feel like when we play well, maybe we should be playing next week. But the season is what it is and you don’t get do-overs. We’re going to go back to work and get ready for next year and try to make sure that we have these young men in a position to play.”

