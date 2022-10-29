Fairmont Golf Club news

Ted Williams made his fourth career hole-in-one this week on the 114-yard par-3 eighth hole using an 8-iron.

James Thompson had his second career hole-in-one on the 121-yard par-3 fifth hole using a 7-iron.

Barry Leonard shot his best career score shooting a three-under-par 69.

The Camp for Heroes Benefit Tournament will be played on Friday, Nov. 4 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $75 per player. To sign up call Terri at 704-787-2149.

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Lonail Locklear and Roy Williamson. The second flight was won by Knocky Thorndyke and Bob Antone with Greg Dial and Warren Bowen coming in second place. Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich were the third-flight winners followed by Robert Clyburn and Johnny Marshall. Greg Dial, Roy Williamson and Tommy Lowry, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a shotgun start at a new time, 10 a.m.

Top rounds posted this week include: Aaron Maynor with a 66, Tommy Lowry 69, Barry Leonard 69, Butch Lennon 70, James Barron 71, Mack Kenney 72, James Thompson 73, J.T. Powers 73, Mitch Grier 73, Joe Marks 73, Mark Madden 74, Tim Moore 74, Robert Lawson 74, Chris Barfield 74, Bob Antone 74, Brook Gehrke 75, James Cox 75, Tommy Davis 76, Donald Arnette 76, David Miller 77, Rick Smith 77 and Bert Thomas 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 63, winning by two strokes over Lonail Locklear and Larry Lynn Locklear.

Roy Williamson and Mark Madden were the first-flight winners with a 70, winning in a scorecard playoff over Jerry Long and James Locklear.

Bobby Benton, Jerry Jolly and Roy Williamson were the closest to the hole winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Tournament to benefit Lumberton High basketball

The Lumberton High School Pirates basketball program will hold its second-annual fundraiser golf tournament Nov. 5 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.; dinner will be served at the completion of play. Multiple prizes will be given.

It is a four-person captain’s-choice format with a shotgun start. The entry fee is $65 per person or $260 per team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

For more information, contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]