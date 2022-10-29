The St. Pauls football team learned who it will face in the first round of the 2A state playoffs when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced pairings Saturday.

St. Pauls (6-3) earned a No. 20 seed in the 2A East Region and will travel to No. 13 Greene Central.

Greene Central (9-1), located in Snow Hill, finished second in its conference behind West Craven. The Rams beat Farmville Central 26-20 on Friday after losing a de facto conference championship game to West Craven in their previous outing on Oct. 14; the team started the season 8-0.

The Bulldogs, who were upset 53-28 by East Bladen in Friday’s regular-season finale, finished in a three-way tie for second in the Southeastern Athletic Conference with East Bladen and Midway.

The schools met in the first round of the baseball last spring; St. Pauls won 3-2. The schools have never met in football.

Fairmont and Red Springs failed to make the 2A state playoffs and Lumberton and Purnell Swett did not make the 4A field.