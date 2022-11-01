Makes 2 tackles in debut at Browns

CLEVELAND — Domenique Davis, a defensive tackle who played collegiately at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, made his NFL debut Monday night for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 26-year-old Davis became the first former UNCP player to appear in a regular-season NFL game after he was elevated to the Bengals’ 53-man active roster before Week 8. He registered two tackles as the Bengals lost 32-13 to the Cleveland Browns.

Davis signed with the Bengals in July. He previously signed with the New York Jets in April 2020 as an undrafted free agent after the conclusion of that year’s NFL Draft, and was waived by the Jets in July 2020.

He played with the Houston Gamblers in the USFL this spring, recording 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 10 games.

Davis starred at UNCP for three seasons, from 2017-19, after one year at Shaw University; in his Braves career, Davis totaled 122 tackles, including 55 solo tackles, with 15 tackles for loss and six sacks. In 2019, as a senior, Davis led the team with six tackles for loss and was tied for the team lead with three sacks, all while playing the season through a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The 6-foot-2, 326-pound Davis, a Laurinburg native and Scotland High School alumnus, became the fourth UNCP player to participate in NFL team activities when he attended Jets minicamp.