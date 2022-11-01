St. Pauls set to face Greene Central in playoff opener

ST. PAULS — There are countless cliches about the playoffs heard across every sport — it’s the second season, it’s a fresh start, everyone’s 0-0.

For this year’s St. Pauls football team, those cliches present a much-needed chance to hit the reset button after a tough three weeks.

The Bulldogs will indeed look to start anew as they travel to Greene Central in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A state playoffs, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

St. Pauls (6-3) earned the No. 20 seed in the 2A East Region after a 53-28 loss at East Bladen in its regular-season finale. While the Bulldogs were without eight starters for that game, primarily due to a flu outbreak, coach Mike Setzer isn’t using that as an excuse for the loss.

“It’s next man up in this program, and obviously we weren’t good enough to beat East Bladen last week, but we’re excited,” Setzer said. “I think we’re going to be healthier, and being healthier is going to allow us to do some things that we want to do.”

After losing two of its last three regular-season games, including a 23-20 loss at Clinton on Oct. 14, St. Pauls will look to return to the form shown in its recent playoff success after winning six games the previous two postseasons, including a run to the 2AA state championship game in the spring 2021 season.

“A couple of years ago we were trying our best to get out of the first round, but now we expect to get wins in the playoffs,” Setzer said. “So we’re excited about it, we welcome the burden.”

Greene Central (9-1), the No. 13 seed in the 2A East Region, finished second in its conference behind West Craven, the team that dealt the Rams their only loss after an 8-0 start. The Rams have averaged 37.0 points per game this season, and after allowing 53 last week St. Pauls knows it has plenty to fix defensively before Friday.

“We didn’t have quit in us, but we had assignment football (problems), we had some things we need to clean up,” Setzer said. “There’s some things tackling we need to fix; as you get tired, as you get worn out a little bit, you don’t keep your fundamentals intact.”

The offensive headliner for each side will be at running back: St. Pauls’ Kemarion Baldwin (1,767 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns this season) and Greene Central’s Jamari Coppage (1,019 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns; 345 recieving yards, six receiving touchdowns).

“The battle of the running backs will take care of itself,” Mike Setzer said. “(Coppage) and (wide receiver Jonathon Willis), they’re going to go. I think that whoever imposes their will and whoever’s running back gets to light his hair on fire probably will win the football game.”

Willis (427 receiving yards, five touchdowns) is the leading target for Rams quarterback Wilkes Thomas (1,110 passing yards, 13 touchdowns).

Kamari Hall (81 tackles) and Tyler Williams (61 tackles, 30 tackles for loss) lead the defensive front for a Rams defense allowing just 9.6 points per game this season. Coppage also has six interceptions.

“We’ve just got to make sure we’re up for the challenge,” Setser said. “A game like that, there’s a lot of car crashes out there.”

St. Pauls and Greene Central have never met in football; the team also played a first-round playoff game last spring in baseball, which the Bulldogs won 3-2.

The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of No. 29 North Johnston at No. 4 Nash Central in the second round.

