Magnolia, Prospect, Littlefield and South Robeson advanced in the Robeson County middle school volleyball playoffs Tuesday.

The county is divided into two middle school conferences; in one, No. 1 Magnolia defeated No. 4 Orrum 3-0 and No. 2 Prospect beat No. 3 Pembroke 3-1.

In the other conference, No. 1 South Robeson topped No. 4 St. Pauls 3-0 and No. 2 Littlefield won over No. 3 Southeastern Academy 3-2.

In Thursday’s semifinal round, Magnolia will host Prospect and Littlefield will play at South Robeson. The winners of those games will advance to the county championship on Nov. 9.

