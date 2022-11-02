PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team registered eight service aces and eight blocks on the way to a 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-12) victory over Coker in the regular season finale on Tuesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (19-13) finished the regular season with an 11-2 record when playing in Pembroke, including winning the last eight straight matches at home. The victory also marked the third straight victory against the Cobras (5-19), who have now lost their last five outings.

UNC Pembroke took an early 16-7 lead with a kill from Shannon Skryd in the opening set. Coker rattled off five points to trim their deficit back to 17-12, but the Braves forced the Cobras into nine total attack errors to take the opening set, 25-19.

The hosts took control early in the second set jumping out to an early 8-0 lead. The Braves registered four service aces, while hitting a game-high .355 from the net during the frame to take a two-set lead with a 25-12 win.

The Braves got a quick start again taking a 13-6 lead via a kill from Shannon Skryd. UNCP had the hot hand again hitting .263 from the net and closed out the match on an 8-3 run, winning 25-12.

Vanja Przulj had 15 kills, 14 digs and three blocks for UNCP; Shannon Skryd had 10 kills; Brianna Warren had eight kills and four blocks; Morgan Gibbs had 34 assists, 10 digs and three aces; Katie Pressley had 12 digs; and Brianna Warren and Erin O’Donnell each had four blocks.

The Braves now turn their attention to the Conference Carolinas Tournament, and will get a bye all the way to the semifinal round on November 12 by virtue of claiming the top seed in the East Division. UNCP will have hosting duties for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship rounds, Nov. 11-13, at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Braves golf finishes third at Converse

Georgia Page carded a three-over-par 75 to help pace the UNC Pembroke golf team to a third place finish at the Converse Fall Invitational on Tuesday at The Carolina Country Club. The event was just 18 holes after the originally scheduled opening round was canceled due to inclement weather Monday.

Page (3 over par) finished tied for first place, but after a scorecard playoff, Page took home the second-place individual trophy behind Lucy Wiegert of Young Harris. Newcomer Vilma Evald (7-over 79) logged a top-10 finish finishing tied for eighth place, while Samantha DeBusk (10-over 82) finished inside the top-30 with a 28th place finish. Toni Blackwell (12-over 84) finish in a two-way tie for 40th place, while Amanda Hamrin (16-over 88) rounded out the scoring for the Braves in a tie for 47th place.

Hanne Sofie Borgen (16 over), who was competing as an individual, also carded an 88 and finished in a tie for 47th place.

The Braves’ 32-over-par team total was just behind Coker, who won at 28 over, and Converse, who was second at 31 over).

After a very successful fall, the Braves will now turn their attention to the spring season. A full schedule will be released at a later date.