PEMBROKE — Anna Grossheim was named the Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Year and was joined on the all-league team by six of her teammates with the release of the 2022 Conference Carolinas Women’s Soccer All-Conference Team on Tuesday afternoon.

Grossheim picked up all-conference nods for the second-straight year, and was joined on the first team squad by striker Ashleigh Harris, midfielder Eugenie Amidou, defender Kennedy Rucker and goalkeeper Chiara Coppin. Mercy Bell was included among four forwards on the second team, while striker Noami Fountain earned as spot on the third team.

The announcement signaled the most all-conference honors in the 22-year history of the program, was also marking the ninth-straight year that the Braves have boasted multiple all-conference representatives. Nine of the 13 Conference Carolinas schools had at least one representative in Tuesday’s announcement, while the five first-team selections for the Black & Gold marked a league high.

Grossheim currently paces Conference Carolinas in three offensive statistical categories, while also ranking second in three others. The Garner native paces the league in shots (96), shots on goal (46) and assists (10), but has also produced 11 goals, including four of the game-winning variety, on the way to a career-best 32 points. The junior forward has scored at least one point (goal or assist) in 10 outings this season, including multi-score efforts against Converse, Emmanuel and Barton. She was named United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week on October 26 as well.

Amidou has amassed five goals and a pair of assists in 18 starts this season, while also racking up 38 shots (21 on goal) and a pair of game-winning goals. The native Canadian scored her first collegiate point via an assist in UNCP’s season-opening win at North Georgia, before erupting for two goals and an assist nearly two weeks later against Converse. Amidou has logged at least one point in eight matches, and scored goals in consecutive outings against King, Lander and Lees-McRae in late September.

Coppin led Conference Carolinas in both goals against average (0.57) and save percentage (.862) during the regular season, and has yielded just nine goals in nearly 1,427 minutes of playing time. The Monroe product has posted six solo shutouts this season, while also tacking up a scoreless first half in four other outings as well. She has amassed six or more saves on four occasions, including a career-best nine stops in a key win over Belmont Abbey in early October.

An 18-match starter at forward, Harris ranks second among Conference Carolinas leaders in both shots (82) and shots on goal (35), and has tallied 22 points on 10 goals and a pair of assists this season. Harris has logged at least one point in eight contests, including a hat trick (three goals) in the Black & Gold’s 8-0 victory at King in mid-September. Nineteen of Harris’s 22 points this season have come inside league play.

A product of Asheville, Rucker has played every minute of all 18 contests for UNCP, and has spearheaded a defensive effort that has watched the Black & Gold post 11 clean sheets, and yield just 8.1 shots per match (4.2 shots on goal/match). Rucker has also logged 10 shots (three on goal) from her backline position, scoring once on a penalty kick goal against Southern Wesleyan, while also registering an assist on a first half goal at Chowan.

Bell earned Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month accolades for September after posting seven goals and a trio of assists through the first 10 matches of her collegiate career, but an injury kept the rookie sidelined for UNCP’s next seven outings. The Jacksonville product has notched 39 shots (24 shots on goal) in 2022, and produced a pair of game-winning goals, including both scores in a 2-1 comeback effort at Lenoir-Rhyne. She picked up United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week laurels earlier this season as well.

Fountain has produced a career season for the Black & Gold, turning in seven goals and four assists, while also showing 31 shots, including 19 that have gone on target. A native of Concord, Fountain has notched at least one point in eight contests in 2022, including a pair of goals and one assist in a 6-0 home win over Converse in early September. She scored the match’s only goal in a 1-0 triumph at Lander on September 21, and netted both a goal and an assist at Southern Wesleyan as well.

The third-seeded Braves (14-2-2) will continue their postseason run on Friday when they take on second-seeded Mount Olive (13-4-0) in the semifinal round of the 2022 Conference Carolinas Tournament in Browns Summit. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. at Bryan Park.