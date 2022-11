St. Pauls, Fairmont and Prospect middle schools and Lumberton Junior High each advanced in the Robeson County middle school football playoffs Wednesday.

No. 1 Lumberton Junior defeated No. 4 Magnolia 22-20 in Wednesday’s quarterfinals and No. 2 Fairmont beat No. 3 Pembroke 22-14. No. 1 Prospect topped No. 4 Littlefield 20-16 and No. 2 St. Pauls defeated No. 3 South Robeson 44-16.

St. Pauls will play at Prospect and Fairmont will play at Lumberton Junior in next week’s semifinals.